Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin and could lead to further challenges to his rule
For the first time in his more than 20-year rule, President Vladimir Putin’s power appeared to hang in the balance this weekend. And even though the rebellious Russian mercenary forces who descended on Moscow have turned back, Putin will struggle to project the image of a man in total control that he once did. That could set the stage for further challenges to his rule at home and could weaken Russia’s hand in the war in Ukraine. With spectacular ease and a stated aim of ousting Russia’s defense minister, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner troops swept into Rostov-on-Don on Saturday and seized the military headquarters there. They then continued hundreds of kilometers (miles) north on a lightning march to Moscow without meeting any serious resistance.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.
Two people died and 12 were hurt in a shooting at a street party that was promoted on social media
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. State police say the shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit. MLive.com reports that police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting. WNEM-TV reports that three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. One popular proposal is to charge drivers by the mile rather than the gallon. But eight years after Oregon began a voluntary pilot program, it's still having trouble getting many people to sign on. Other ideas are to tax electricity from public vehicle charging stations or tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries. States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.
Riders plunge from a derailed roller coaster in Sweden, killing one and injuring several others
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials say a roller coaster train has derailed in Stockholm, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Jetline roller coaster as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground. The park's chief executive says the front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25 feet). He says a total of 14 people were on board, of which one person died and several were injured.
Water being tested where freight train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled train cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse. Seven cars carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur fell into the rushing river Saturday morning in a rural area near the town of Columbus. The extent of the danger posed by the train's contents isn't known, but a spokesperson for the train's operator, Montana Rail Link, says modeling suggests that the substances aren't likely to move very far downstream. Federal regulators are leading the investigation into what caused the derailment. They did not have any preliminary information about the probe to share.
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month. Thousands of people filled New York's Fifth Avenue in celebration, with parades and parties cascading across the country through Chicago, Houston, and on to San Francisco. Organizers went out of their way to spotlight the importance of non-binary and transgender activists as new laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights proliferate in statehouses. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle are all hosting annual Pride parades. But while some people are whooping it up in celebration, many are mindful of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights.
A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico. Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit, Copas shot Piedra in the head after she saw signs that read “Juarez, Mexico” on her ride and thought she was being kidnapped. Police say their investigation shows no kidnapping was taking place. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Copas.
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis
LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. A spokesperson says the 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The spokesperson says the surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good. She was released from a hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home. Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, set to be released Monday.
