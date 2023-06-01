After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval. A similar bipartisan effort will be needed in the Senate to overcome opposition. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Russian bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at least 3 people, wounds others
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched yet another aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people and wounding others. Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital early Thursday, damaging apartment buildings and a medical clinic. One of the dead was a child, and 10 people were wounded. Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Air Forces intercepted all 10 missiles, which it identified as short-range ballistic Iskander missiles. Ukraine’s air defense has become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but the resulting debris can cause fires and injure people below.
Jordan's royal wedding day gets underway with surprise arrival of Britain's William and Kate
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s highly anticipated royal wedding day is now underway with the surprise announcement that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived for the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi Arabian bride. The attendance of the British royals had been kept under wraps, and was only confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the start of Thursday's palace ceremony. The wedding of Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne and Rajwa Alseif, a 29-year-old architect linked to her own country’s monarch, emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability. The festivities also introduce Hussein to a wider global audience.
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share with others information from the document but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office. The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undercut his repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office.
Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate. Trump is back in Iowa nearly three weeks after canceling his last event, a large rally near Des Moines, due to a tornado warning. Trump has a series of events scheduled around Des Moines followed by a town hall airing on Fox News Thursday night. DeSantis, meanwhile, is coming off a two-day burst of stops around Iowa and on Thursday will make stops in four cities in New Hampshire.
LGBTQ+ people flock to Florida for Gay Days festival
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida is about to become a hub of LGBTQ+ life. That's because tens of thousands of people are flocking to the area’s theme parks and hotels this week to go on thrill rides, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during the decades-long tradition known as Gay Days. The slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed are not stopping organizers from encouraging visitors from around the world to come to Orlando. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people aren’t going away in Florida.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, ‘That '70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.
US births in 2022 didn't return to pre-pandemic levels
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. births were flat last year, as the nation continues to see fewer babies born than it did before the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released provisional birth data for last year. A little under 3.7 million babies were born in the U.S. last year, about 3,000 fewer than the year before. Births to moms 35 and older continued to rise, with the highest rates in that age group since the 1960s. But those gains were offset by record-low birth rates to moms in their teens and early 20s.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
Defying taboos, Shiite cleric in Iran takes in street dogs and nurses them back to health
QOM, Iran (AP) — A Muslim cleric in Iran is defying a local taboo against dogs by rescuing and nursing them back to health. Islam prohibits animal cruelty and encourages the feeding of stray dogs and cats. But in some parts of the Muslim world, dogs are seen as unclean and treated harshly or even killed. In Iran, which has been ruled by an Islamic theocracy for over four decades, keeping dogs as pets or walking them in public is fiercely opposed by ruling clerics and their hard-line supporters. Many Iranians flout the prohibition, reflecting a larger divide between the clerical establishment and the younger generation. Sayed Mahdi Tabatabaei, aims to bridge the divide with his shelter.
