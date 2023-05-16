Debt Ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that debt ceiling negotiations are still far apart but a deal is possible by the end of the week. McCarthy made remarks after a meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House. The White House is considering cutting short parts of Biden’s overseas trip that is scheduled to begin later this week. Biden is meeting Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Unlike last week’s meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris is participating in Tuesday’s session. “We’re just getting started,” Biden said in brief remarks to reporters ahead of the meeting, being held in the Oval Office.
Abortion rights face tectonic shift as lawmakers debate sharply curbing procedure in South
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift Tuesday as lawmakers debated laws to sharply limit abortion in North and South Carolina, two of the few remaining Southern states with relatively easy access. North Carolina joined South Carolina and Nebraska among the states that have been able to discuss restricting abortion access because the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized the procedure. The Republican-controlled legislature of North Carolina was attempting to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has vetoed legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The override of his veto was expected to hinge on a single vote.
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins to resign after Justice Department watchdog probe
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' attorney says she will resign following a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues. The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins said Tuesday she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business on Friday. The Associated Press was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden.
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.
Authorities say New Mexico gunman who killed 3 was local high school student; still seek motive
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while roaming through his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood and apparently firing at random targets was a local 18-year-old high school student. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that they're still trying to determine the motive behind Beau Wilson's attack on Monday in Farmington. Wilson lived in the neighborhood where he opened fire, killing three women and wounding six other people, including two police officers. Officers responded to the shooting scene within minutes and shot and killed Wilson. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson.
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
KEENE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas. Police in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, say 32-year-old Matthew Davis was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with 20-year-old Angel Gomez in the parking lot of the restaurant. A police news release says the boy was at the restaurant with Gomez and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle. Police say both Gomez and the boy were later arrested on murder warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.
Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled by overfishing
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing managers say a staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing. They’re cutting fishing quotas for Gulf of Maine haddock by around 80% to prevent a collapse of the population. Haddock are one of the most popular fish species in the U.S., particularly for New England seafood dishes like fish and chips. A recent scientific assessment finds Gulf of Maine haddock stock declined unexpectedly. They were added to an overfishing list last month. American fishers say the study was flawed. And they fear losing out on haddock revenues especially because other species, such as cod, have declined. Consumers are still likely to find plenty of haddock because most of it is imported.
Infertility is common in the US, but insurance coverage remains limited
Coverage of fertility treatments remains hard to find in many corners of health insurance even as it grows briskly with big employers that see it as a must-have benefit to keep workers. More than half of the largest employers in the U.S. now cover fertility care, which includes in vitro fertilization. Researchers say a divide is growing between people who receive help paying for care and those who are left out. There are also questions about how much fertility coverage should be emphasized or mandated compared to helping people find other ways to build families, such as adoption.
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John's to claim exclusive rights to the phrase. Taco John's has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John's first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
