The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard. The Titan submersible was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT and 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday based on estimates. Experts say the oxygen supply number is an imprecise estimate.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now. But the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue demonstrates the challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his own Republican majority. Conservatives are lining up other such votes — to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others. It’s all part of the right flank’s broader effort to steer control of the House away from the traditional centers of power, including the speaker’s office. For now, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert, the Colorado Republican, to send the Biden impeachment resolution to committees for review. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.
MATADOR, Texas (AP) — A line of severe storms has produced multiple tornadoes on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing at least three people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Wednesday evening's storms also produced softball-size hail and wind gusts topping 100 mph in other communities including Jayton, which also was under a tornado warning as the line moved southeast Wednesday night. Matador Mayor Pat Smith said that at least three people had been killed, that others may be injured and that there was “a whole lot of damage."
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken.
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities in Honduras are beginning to hand over to relatives the hacked, burned corpses of 46 women killed in the worst riot at a women’s prison in recent memory. The emerging picture of Tuesday's violence was of a coldly planned massacre of supposed rival gang members by inmates belonging to the notorious Barrio 18 street gang. The carnage raised questions of how this could have happened, and whether it may increase pressure for Honduras to emulate the drastic zero-tolerance, no-privileges prisons in neighboring El Salvador. President Xiomara Castro fired the security minister and ordered prisons placed under the temporary control of military police to train new guards, but she didn’t announce any improvements to the poor conditions in prisons.
A year after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get. Saturday is the one year anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down Roe v. Wade. Abortion law is now in the hands of state lawmakers and courts. Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. Fourteen ban abortion in most cases at any point in pregnancy. Twenty Democratic-leaning states have protected access to abortion. Many women are traveling across state lines to end their pregnancies. Because of reporting lags and gaps in data, the number of abortions across the U.S. since Dobbs is not completely clear.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Florida rules championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Judge Robert Hinkle wrote Wednesday that a health code rule and a new state law violate federal law. Hinkle said "gender identity is real" and treatments are backed by major medical associations. He accused the state of attacking funding of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for biased political reasons. The ruling involved a lawsuit filed last year on behalf of two adults and two minors but advocacy groups say it could affect thousands. Florida is one of more than a dozen states that have newly restricted gender-affirming treatments — mainly for minors — even though they've been available in the United States for more than a decade.
Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes the Celtics trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season. The deal also includes the Grizzlies acquiring Smart from Boston in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. ESPN also reports the Wizards are receiving guard Tyus Jones from Memphis, and forwards Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari and a second-round pick this year from Boston.
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — After much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying, non-polluting electric taxis, their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is now just around the corner. They came this week to France's capital, a home of revolution since 1789, to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. Capitalizing on its moment in the global spotlight, the Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator — Volocopter of Germany — could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
