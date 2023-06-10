Trump blasts federal indictment as 'ridiculous' and 'baseless' in speech to Republicans in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is blasting his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless.” His comments come in his first public appearance since the charges were unsealed. In an appearance at the Georgia Republican Convention, Trump tried to frame the 37 criminal charges he's facing as an attack not just on him but also on his supporters. The strategy is a well-worn one for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes. In the indictment unsealed Friday, Trump is accused of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81
WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died Saturday. He was 81. A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that the man branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. A cause of death was not immediately known. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida. But about a thousand miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress. That's where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counteroffensive against the Justice Department. The federal indictment against Trump unsealed Friday includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them off to visitors, willfully defied Justice Department demands to return them and made false statements about them.
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces. Zelenskyy said Saturday that his top Ukrainian commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intensified fighting on parts of the front line. The Ukrainian leader spoke at a news conference while hosting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelenskyy responded to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment a day earlier that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was underway and that Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses.” Zelenskyy said that “I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day ... everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.”
Indictment takeaways: Trump's alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers
MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.
Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut
New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday that the agreement was reached following a daylong settlement conference Friday. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion. The settlement resolves a $100 million lawsuit Cox brought against the city and police last year. Five officers face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.
North Carolina GOP censures Sen. Tillis for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Republicans delegates in North Carolina have voted to censure the state’s senior U.S. senator for supporting policies they say violate the GOP platform. Sen. Thom Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle. But his record on LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values. Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act that enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The vote Saturday in Greensboro cannot remove Tillis from office.
LGBTQ+ Pride parade returns to Boston after rift over inclusivity
BOSTON (AP) — The biggest Pride parade in New England has returned to Boston for the first time since 2019. Organizers say this year's focus was less on corporate backing and more on social justice and inclusion. The hiatus was due only in part to COVID-19 restrictions. The organization that used to run the event dissolved in 2021 amid criticism that it excluded racial minorities and transgender people. Pride celebrations were also held Saturday at the White House, in Rome and in New Mexico, among other sites around the globe. More are planned in other places through the remainder of June.
Man City beats Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title and complete 3-trophy sweep
ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time in its history by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium. Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season. It is the third time Pep Guardiola has won European club soccer's biggest competition as a coach. City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half. The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European soccer, 15 years after Abu Dhabi’s ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.
