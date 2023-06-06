Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Only minutes into a doomed journey, the pilot of a business jet wasn’t responding to air traffic control instructions and federal aviation officials say the situation was soon reported to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies. Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday, the jet that took off in Tennessee continued toward Long Island, then turned back toward Virginia, where it slammed into a mountain, killing four people. Family and friends identified two victims as an entrepreneur known in New York real-estate circles and her 2-year-old daughter. The plane's erratic flight path directly over the nation’s capital prompted the military to scramble fighter jets, causing a sonic boom heard in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says 'gender identity is real'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers. Judge Robert Hinkle says in Tuesday's ruling that “gender identity is real” and the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment. Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction, saying three transgender children can continue receiving treatment. The lawsuit challenges the law DeSantis signed shortly before he announced a run for president. The ruling was narrowly focused on the three children whose parents brought the suit. Attention on the new law has focused on language involving minors. Hinkle’s ruling focuses on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies. Both sides in the war are rushing to evacuate residents and blaming each other for the destruction. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims. The disaster has potentially far-reaching environmental and social consequences as homes, streets and businesses flooded downstream and emergency crews began evacuations.
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says detectives must investigate self-defense claims before any criminal charges can be brought against a white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday that he’s not legally able to arrest the shooter unless he can prove that she did not act in self-defense when she shot Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four last Friday night. The women lived in a neighborhood in the rolling hills south of Ocala in north Florida.
Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan ruled Tuesday that given the “exceptional dangerousness of these weapons,” the state’s interest in regulating them trumps the challengers’ desire to purchase more assault weapons. The law was signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in April and took immediate effect. It prohibits the sale and manufacture of more than 50 types of guns, including AR- and AK-style rifles. The measure does not bar the possession of such weapons by people who already have them. Two gun-rights advocacy groups challenged the law, arguing it violates their constitutional right to bear arms.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here's how to stay safe
Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday issued a poor air quality alert for New England, a day after parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota received a similar advisory. Last week, U.S. officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being impacted by the wildfires. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured. The tiny particles are small enough to get past airway defenses and cause breathing problems.
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate has ruled to make public the names of the cosigners on indicted Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 release bond, but said she’ll keep them secret for now to give his lawyer time to appeal the decision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields’ ruling came a day after Santos’ lawyer said the New York Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of his cosigners whose backing enabled his pretrial release. The decision was a victory for news outlets including The Associated Press and The New York Times that petitioned Shields last week to unseal the names, citing a need for “the greatest transparency possible.”
New Jersey utilities float solar panels on reservoir, powering water treatment plant
MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey utilities have joined forces on a clean energy project to pump water from a reservoir to 84,000 homes and businesses. New Jersey American Water Company and NJR Clean Energy Ventures put more than 16,500 floating solar panels atop the water of a reservoir in Millburn. The power generated by those floating panels provides 95% of the electricity that the Canoe Brook Water Treatment plant requires each day. The companies say the 17-acre solar array is the largest floating solar array in North America. Long popular in Asia, floating solar arrays are starting to catch on in the United States.
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
Merck is suing the federal government over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. The drugmaker is seeking to halt the program, which was laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act and is expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars in the coming years. Merck said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the program does not involve genuine negotiation. Instead, it said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selects drugs to be included and then dictates the price. Federal government representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending Tommy John surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. It cuts his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. General manager Chris Young says the decision came after the latest MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since April 28. He exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. DeGrom spent his first nine years with the Mets. Injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.
