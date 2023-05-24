Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner has died at age 83. She teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It." She was also known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and her muscular, quick-stepping legs. Turner's manager says she died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race. He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump. DeSantis revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before a planned online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. It marks a new chapter in DeSantis’ rise from congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation’s bitter fights over race, gender, abortion, and other divisive issues. Questions loom about his readiness for the national stage. But DeSantis is seen as Trump’s strongest Republican rival.
Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
Head of Russian private army Wagner says more than 20,000 of his troops died in Bakhmut battle
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian private army Wagner says his force lost more than 20,000 men in the drawn-out battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. About half that number were Russian convicts recruited to fight in the 15-month-old war. The figure was in stark contrast with claims from Moscow that just over 6,000 troops were killed in the war as of January. It is also higher than the official estimate of the Soviet losses in the Afghanistan war of 15,000 troops between 1979-89. Ukraine hasn’t said how many of its soldiers have died in Russia’s full-scale invasion. Analysts believe the nine-month fight for Bakhmut alone has cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers.
Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down. In the Tuesday letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty assert that Trump is “being treated unfairly” and ask for a meeting to discuss “the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.” Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.
Amanda Gorman's poem for Biden's inauguration banned by Florida school
MIAMI (AP) — A poem written for President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent's complaint. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, poet Amanda Gorman vowed to fight back. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb” was challenged by the parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, along with several books. While book bans aren't new, they're happening much more frequently, especially in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed policies that allow the censorship of books some have deemed inappropriate for children in schools.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican-led investigation has accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office. The allegations came Wednesday during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking that plunged one of the GOP’s conservative stars into new political and legal risk. For more than three hours, investigators presented findings alleging that Paxton sought to hide an affair, misused his office to help a donor, skirted protocols and built a culture of fear and retaliation in his office. The GOP-led House General Investigating Committee ended Wednesday’s hearing without acting on the findings. The panel's leader declined to discuss next steps or whether a recommendation to impeach or censure Paxton is possible.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing to strike a debt ceiling deal, the Republican negotiating team is heading to the White House for more discussions with the sides still far apart. This comes just days before the government could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as next week. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1, when the Treasury Department says the country could default. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had “productive” talks Monday, but by Wednesday the speaker said they remain “far apart.” The fallout if they fail to lift the borrowing cap could be devastating for the U.S. and global economy.
Taking a daily multivitamin appears to boost brains of adults over 60, but more study is needed
A new study shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some people, although the results don't change recommendations about use of the supplements. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 people older than 60 for three years. They found those who took a daily multivitamin did better on tests of memory after one year compared with people who took placebo, or dummy pills. The effects lasted at least two more years. The researchers say the study isn't comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take a daily multivitamin. Further study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference.
Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
NEW YORK (AP) — Famous Danish painters may have gotten supplies from an unusual source: breweries. A study published Wednesday finds that paintings from 19th-century Denmark included bits of yeast and wheat proteins. Researchers think artists bought the leftover materials from local beer breweries to spread out on their canvases to prime them. The paste would have helped create a smooth surface for the master painters of the time. The researchers used pieces of canvas that had been trimmed from 10 paintings in an earlier conservation project. They say knowing what's on these canvases will help in conserving the paintings.
