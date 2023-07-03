Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
WASHINGTON (AP) — A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, is filing the civil rights complaint on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England, alleging that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act. It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions. Backlash against the practice has been building in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s decision ending affirmative action in college admissions.
Maternal deaths in the US more than doubled over two decades. Black mothers died at the highest rate
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions. Black mothers died at the nation’s highest rates. American Indian and Native Alaskan mothers saw the biggest increases in deaths. And there was high maternal mortality in the Midwest, some northern Mountain states and the Southeast. The new study is a state-by-state analysis of maternal deaths from 1999 to 2019 across five racial ethnic groups.
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
CHICAGO (AP) — Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. From financial costs such as hospital bills, rehabilitation, counseling and a service animal to personal costs including giving up a career, strained relationships and the loss of autonomy and a sense of security, survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories.
Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years; at least 8 Palestinians dead
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israel has launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. The raid on Monday included a series of drone strikes and the deployment of hundreds of troops on an open-ended mission into a militant stronghold. At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded. The crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp was reminiscent of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. It also came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four Israelis.
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-feared backup of U.S. passport applications has snarled summer plans for would-be travelers around the world. Somewhere around March, people who thought they were renewing or applying for new passports in plenty of time for their summer trips flooded what the State Department says is a system still short-staffed from cuts during the pandemic. Some 500,000 applications are submitted a week, setting the process up to issue more than the 22 million passports issued last year. That's created a mini-nation of people with family dreams and big money at stake holding the phone, refreshing the screen, queuing up, spending more money and fuming online — before any of them set foot near an airport.
A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. But the current fighting also has key differences from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants. It’s also a symptom of a conflict with no foreseeable end. The Palestinian leadership is weakened, and the Israeli government has been accelerating the expansion of settlements that have eroded any chance of Palestinian statehood.
Baltimore samaritan who bandaged a shooting victim from block party says 'All they know is guns'
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are searching for suspects who opened fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people, wounded 28 others. Authorities say many of the shooting victims were under 18. Charlene Bowie jumped into action after she found a wounded teenage girl on her doorstep. Bowie says she ran inside to get a rag and applied a makeshift tourniquet to the girl's leg. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation Monday. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley says it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random.
Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting following police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Crowds have gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old. The riots, which seemed to be easing overnight into Monday, have been driven by a teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them. In all, 99 town halls were attacked in the violence, along with other public buildings, according to the Interior Ministry. Authorities say the average age of those arrested is 17 — the same as the boy killed by police.
France’s Macron weakened by crisis over teen killed by police
PARIS (AP) — Even in normal times Emmanuel Macron needed allies’ help governing France. To get some things done he worked with the traditional right, others with the center-left. The challenge was bigger than any a French leader had faced in more than two decades. He had to convince politicians across the country’s national assembly to support even a minor domestic project. Now, governing his already-polarized country has gotten close to impossible for Macron because a suburban police officer stopped a yellow Class A Mercedes in a bus lane and fired one fatal shot into the 17-year-old driver’s chest, setting off six days of tumult across the country.
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. New Hampshire is in open rebellion. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but have faced stiff Republican pushback. In Michigan, compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. And then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules. Party officials expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it.
