Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
DENVER (AP) — As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures and leaving dozens dead, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. Air conditioning, once a luxury, is now a matter of survival. When dangerously high temperatures engulfed Phoenix, almost all of those who died indoors didn’t have air conditioning. As cities like Denver, Portland and Seattle, which are accustomed to cooler summers, and other cities nationwide face a new barrage of heat, low-income households, renters and people of color are far more likely to suffer the sweltering heat without cooling.
Some renters may get relief from biggest apartment construction boom in decades, but not all
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When viewed through a wide lens, renters across the U.S. finally appear to be getting some relief, thanks in part to the biggest apartment construction boom in decades. Median rent rose slightly in June, year over year, after falling in May for the first time since the pandemic hit the U.S. Some economists project U.S. rents will be down modestly this year after soaring nearly 25% over the past four years. A closer look, however, shows the trend will likely be little comfort for many U.S. renters who’ve had to put an increasing share of their income toward their monthly payment.
Suicide bomber at political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people, wounds nearly 200
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bombing at a political rally on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan has killed at least 44 people and wounded nearly 200 in an attack that a senior leader said was aimed at weakening the Islamist party. The Bajur district near the Afghan border was a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban — a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government — before the Pakistani army drove the militants out of the area. Supporters of hard-line Pakistani cleric and political party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman were meeting in Bajur on Sunday in a hall close to a market outside the district capital. Party officials said Rehman was not at the rally, but organizers added tents because so many supporters showed up.
Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia with attacks on Moscow and border region
Ukraine has brought the war far from the front line into the heart of Russia again in drone penetrations Russian authorities said damaged two office buildings a few miles from the Kremlin. Also attacked was a pig breeding complex on the countries’ border. The attempted attacks Sunday reflect a pattern of more frequent and deeper cross-border strikes the Kyiv government has launched since starting a counteroffensive against Russian forces in June. A precursor and the most dramatic of the strikes occurred in May on the Kremlin itself, the seat of power in the capital, Moscow. Sunday’s was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, showing Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Facing legal peril, Trump calls on GOP to rally around him and focus on investigating Biden
NEW YORK (AP) — At a moment of growing legal peril, Donald Trump has ramped calls for his Republican rivals to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. At a rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, he also threatened to go after Republican members of Congress who fail to focus on investigating Democratic President Joe Biden and urged them to halt Ukrainian military aid unless the White House cooperates with investigations into Biden and his family. The comments came two days after federal prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against the former president and GOP front-runner as part of the case that accuses him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Joe Biden, America's oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he'd be 86 by the end of his second term. To win in 2024, he'll need young voters to back him as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020. In that race against Donald Trump, 61% of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast. The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party see young voters as critical to the 2024 coalition, even as Republicans hope to make inroads with them. Biden frequently tries to defuse the age issue by joking about it. But a big question is whether his age could be a deciding election factor.
Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it’s pushing them to the brink
NEW YORK (AP) — Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology. Hollywood actors and writers and UPS delivery drivers are among workers fighting for better pay and working conditions. And they want consumers to understand what it takes to meet rising expectations for speed and convenience. The central issues are that workers are overworked and underpaid. Screenwriters say they are expected to create scripts for the streaming era faster for less pay. UPS drivers say forced overtime got out of hand as online shopping accelerated and delivery exploded. Workers are pushing back against forced overtime, punishing schedules or company reliance on lower-paid part-time or contract forces.
French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Thousands of people backing the coup in Niger marched through the streets of the capital denouncing France, the country’s former colonial power, waving Russian flags, and setting a door at the French Embassy ablaze on Sunday before the army broke up the crowd. Demonstrators in Niger are openly resentful of France, and Russia is seen by some as a powerful alternative. Some protesters have carried Russian flags, along with signs reading ‘Down with France’ and supporting President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The new junta’s leaders have not said whether they intend to ally themselves with Moscow or stick with Niger’s Western partners. Niger, a French colony until 1960, had been seen as the West’s last reliable partner battling jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region.
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — When the ocean gets really hot, it's less refreshing. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit at a spot off Florida's southern tip. In the prolonged heat wave smothering the Southwest, pools are so hot that they don't offer enough relief. One woman threw blocks of ice into her pool to lower the temperature. This is happening when large swaths of the United STates are suffering through a heat wave. Scientists recently declared that July was the hottest month ever recorded for the globe. Luckily in Florida, a storm finally helped sea surface temperatures fall where they were extremely high.
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
NEW YORK (AP) — A week later, the “Barbenheimer” boom has not abated. Seven days after Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters. “Barbie” took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Barbie,” the pink-infused pop sensation, has seen remarkably sustained business following its year-best $162 million opening. Ticket sales dipped only 43%. “Oppenheimer" again landed in second place with an estimated $46.2 million. It, too, held especially strong in its second weekend, decreasing just 44%. New release “Haunted Mansion” was easily overshadowed by the “Barbenheimer” blitz. The theme park adaptation debuted with $24 million domestically.
