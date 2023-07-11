Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.” Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. Van Houten received a life sentence for helping Manson’s followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books
WASHINGTON (AP) — For colleges and libraries seeking a big name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court. But emails show officials frequently found that an appearance by Sotomayor came with an additional benefit — namely the purchase of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of copies of her books. Sotomayor’s staff has repeatedly prodded public institutions to buy her memoir or children’s literature. Details about such events were obtained by The Associated Press through open records requests to public institutions. The documents handed over offer a rare look at the behavior of Sotomayor and fellow justices beyond their official duties.
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.” The plan emerged Tuesday at the annual NATO summit in Lithuania. It came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.” Although many NATO members have funneled arms and ammunition to Zelenskyy’s forces, there is no consensus among the 31 allies for admitting Ukraine into NATO’s ranks. Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles on Ukraine’s membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.
Trump can be held liable in writer’s defamation lawsuit after Justice Department reverses course
NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its position that Donald Trump can't be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he was president when he made the comments. The department filed a letter Tuesday with the judge presiding over a lawsuit columnist E. Jean Carroll filed in Manhattan federal court in 2020 and said it no longer has “sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump in his statements about Carroll’s claims was motivated by more than an insignificant desire to serve the U.S. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.
A surging river floods Vermont's capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days is bringing more flooding across Vermont. Many communities are marooned by high water, and a dam was threatening to overflow just upstream from the already-inundated state capital of Montpelier. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in parts of Vermont and New York, and rivers are threatening to overflow in Connecticut. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan says a document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her death is a valid will. It’s a critical turn in a dispute that has turned the music superstar’s sons against each other. The verdict is a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin. Their lawyers had argued that papers dated 2014 should override a 2010 will that was discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at Aretha Franklin’s home in suburban Detroit. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. Franklin’s estate has been paying bills, settling millions in tax debts and generating income. But the will dispute has been unfinished business.
A fire destroyed millions of veterans' records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis. The July 12, 1973, blaze consumed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It is believed to be the largest loss of records in U.S. history related to a single catastrophic event. The loss has forced veterans and their families to fight for benefits, medals and recognition they’d earned. Some people believe it was an intentional attack meant to destroy specific records. Investigators zeroed in on a janitor’s carelessly discarded cigarette, but no official cause was ever determined.
In Ukraine, civilians train in survival skills to cope with dangers from Russia’s war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a cramped municipal building in a residential area of the Ukrainian capital, a group of people take turns training to shoot from a replica machine gun with the help of a weapons training simulator relying on virtual reality. Of the nearly 20 participants — all of them civilians and most of them women — none has ever held a weapon before. With Russia’s war on Ukraine now in its 17th month, the Kyiv City Administration has opened up training for civilians who want to learn survival skills, including how to shoot, provide first aid and recognize land mines.
Scientists now say a new epoch – the Anthropocene, marked by human impact on Earth – began in 1950s
A team of scientists is recommending to mark the start of a new geological epoch defined by how humans have impacted the Earth with a ‘golden spike’ in the pristine Crawford Lake outside Toronto in Canada. They say the start of the human epoch — known as the Anthropocene — is sometime between 1950 and 1954. The proposal still needs to be approved by three different groups of geologists and ultimately be approved at a giant conference next year. Geologists measure time in eons, eras, periods, epochs and ages.
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.