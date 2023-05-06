King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter. He had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair. Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded, and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and scores of protesters converged.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force claims to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an early-morning attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles.
Kentucky Derby races on amid 6th death, scratched favorite
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A star-crossed Kentucky Derby lost its early favorite when Forte was scratched and a sixth horse died at Churchill Downs earlier Saturday, further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Forte was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding that ran on the Derby undercard, injured its knee and was taken off in an ambulance and euthanized. Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.
Russia says bomber who injured novelist acted for Ukraine
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s top investigative agency on Saturday said the suspect in a car bombing that injured a prominent pro-Kremlin novelist and killed his driver has admitted acting at the behest of Ukraine’s special services. The blast that hit the car of Zakhar Prilepin, a well-known nationalist writer and an ardent supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine, was the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of the conflict. It took place in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the suspect was a Ukrainian native and had admitted under questioning that he was working under orders from Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry in turn blamed not only Ukraine but the United States as well.
NY jury will have wide latitude to decide civil Trump claims
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury hearing a columnist's claims that she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s is likely to have wide latitude in deciding the merits of the civil allegations against the former president when it begins deliberations as early as Tuesday. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan instructed them earlier in the trial that the central claim brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll pertains to “battery.” He said that in a civil case, battery can result from even the slightest unlawful touching of another person. Trump has said he never raped Carroll and was never with her at the store where she says the rape occurred.
Newton Minow, ex-FCC chief who dubbed TV 'wasteland,' dies
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Federal Communications Commission head Newton Minow, who famously described network TV as a “vast wasteland,” has died. Minow's daughter, Nell Minow, confirmed that her father died Saturday at home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones. Although the Chicago attorney held his FCC post for just two years in the early 1960s, Minow left a lasting stamp on the industry — promoting public television and working to televise presidential campaign debates. He was 97.
Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer and musicologist Chris Strachwitz has died. He was 91 years old. Strachwitz was a one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary archive. The German-born Strachwitz founded Arhoolie in 1960 and traveled the country over the following decades on a mission that rarely relented. He would record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard. Arhoolie’s vast catalog includes blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco. Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier are among those who later attracted wider followings.
In London, Brazil's Lula calls for efforts to free Assange
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After attending the coronation of King Charles III in London, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison. Speaking in London, Lula called it “an embarrassment” and “a crazy thing” that Assange would be jailed for denouncing fraud, and bemoaned the press for failing to come to his defense. Lula offered the remarks in a question about Assange, who is a native Australian. He said had forgotten to discuss the matter with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but that he would write to him upon returning to Brazil.
Man gets 14 years in 1/6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”
AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule
If ever there was a banner day for hats — wild and colorful hats — it was Saturday. It was the dual spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby. Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood. She had to tilt her chin up to clear the brim as she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey. Yes, there were memes. And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military topper with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row. More memes ensued. The tradition of wearing hats to the Kentucky Derby began with its first running in 1875. Now, the bigger the better.
