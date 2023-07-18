Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's been notified he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter often can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big U.S. city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had been facing military disciplinary actions. Two U.S. officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had just been released from a South Korean prison where he'd been held on assault charges and was facing military disciplinary actions in the U.S. King was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border. At a Pentagon press conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not name King, but confirmed that a U.S. service member was likely in North Korean custody.
Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry said it destroyed facilities preparing “terror attacks” against Russia involving maritime drones, as well as Ukrainian fuel depots. It was not possible to verify the conflicting claims by both countries. President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine on Monday for striking the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with Crimea and was attacked in October 2022 and needed months of repairs. The bridge is a key supply route for the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America's top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The largest, SLB, maintained and even grew its business after others eventually departed. SLB announced late last week it would stop exporting equipment to Russia as The Associated Press prepared to publish a report on the companies' Russian operations. Customs data vetted by AP showed Russia imported more than 5,500 items worth more than $200 million from the American companies. The technology helped keep some of the world's most challenging oilfields operating in a sector that accounts for almost half of Russia's revenue. An SLB spokeswoman said the company operated within evolving international sanctions.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Tourists and residents warned to stay inside as deadly heat hits Europe during peak travel season
MILAN (AP) — Officials are warning residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battle wildfires. In Italy, civil protection workers monitored crowds for people in distress from the heat in central Rome on Tuesday. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water, and in Spain they reminded people to protect themselves from breathing in smoke from fires. The U.N. weather agency said that temperatures in Europe could break the 48.8-degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) record set in Sicily two years ago.
Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog 'grateful' to be alive
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months has stepped foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began. After a visit from a doctor on board the Maria Delia, 54-year-old Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock and his dog, Bella, disembarked Tuesday in the Mexican port city of Manzanillo from the fishing boat that rescued them. He told reporters, “I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell ya. To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it."
You always hear about the 'nuclear football.' Here's the behind-the-scenes story
WASHINGTON (AP) — The “nuclear football” is a bulky briefcase that contains atomic war plans and enables the president to transmit nuclear orders to the Pentagon. The Associated Press interviewed William Burr, a senior analyst at the nonprofit National Security Archive at George Washington University, about a report he published Tuesday detailing his research into the presidential pigskin. Among the tidbits Burr has unearthed: The football once contained post-war presidential decrees that the U.S. government came to believe were likely illegal and unnecessary (there would be nobody left alive to implement them).
This isn't the first time Hollywood's been on strike. Here's how past strikes turned out
NEW YORK (AP) — The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that's inextricable from major labor movements. As the industry comes to a momentous halt courtesy of dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters, it’s worth looking back at the effects of past protests, walkouts and other actions. The Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Writers Guild, the forerunner to today’s Writers Guild of America, were each founded in 1933, though threads of collective action and solidarity run to the very beginnings of the motion picture industry. Accumulated successes and failures have shaped the contemporary landscape.
