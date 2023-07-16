California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. The valley along part of inland California's border with Nevada has long been the hottest place on Earth. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Sunday temperatures were expected to reach a high of 128 degrees. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Las Vegas also faces the possibility of reaching an all-time record temperature on Sunday.
Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from US
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, warning that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the U.S., Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far. “Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has already been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations.
Long Island serial killings arrest brings both pain and relief to victims' families
NEW YORK (AP) — Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York's Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible. Police on Friday announced the arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. They say he killed at least three of the 11 people whose homicides in the area have baffled investigators for more than a dozen years. There were doubts about whether the serial killer would ever be caught. But now that a suspect is in custody, families of the victims say they hope to obtain some closure as they continue to process the unexpected news of a break in the case.
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 4 lives in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Heavy rains are pounding an already saturated Northeast for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, canceled airline flights and power outages. A sudden flash flood also swamped a southeastern Pennsylvania road late Saturday afternoon, sweeping several cars away and claiming at least four lives. Authorities say three other people, including a 9-month-old child, remain missing in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township. Hundreds of flights were canceled at New York-area airports because of the weather, and Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut closed its terminal. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power. In Vermont, which saw major flooding last week, officials said a dozen state roads remain closed.
Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot and killed, 2 officers hurt in encounter, official says
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — An official says officers have shot and killed a man wanted in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta, and a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer were hurt in the attempt to take the suspect into custody. Henry County Sheriff’s spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said Andre Longmore was fatally shot Sunday after a manhunt. The suspect's death came a day after the shootings Saturday in a subdivision of Hampton, south of Atlanta. Moore said law enforcement shot and killed Longmore in a nearby area of Clayton County. Moore added that a Henry County sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer were injured during the attempt to arrest Longmore.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for a second Grand Slam trophy
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has ended Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final to win his first championship at the All England Club. Alcaraz's victory gave him his second Grand Slam trophy overall. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who became the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.
Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
PARIS (AP) — Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin has died in France, a country she charmed with her English grace and accented French and made her home. She was 76. France’s Culture Ministry said Birkin died Sunday. The London-born star was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.” French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris. Birkin had suffered from health issues in recent years that kept her from performing. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Birkin as a “complete artist.”
Federal judge rules Oregon’s tough new gun law is constitutional
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure — one of the toughest in the nation — is constitutional. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that banning large capacity magazines and requiring a permit to purchase a gun falls in line with “the nation’s history and tradition of regulating uniquely dangerous features of weapons and firearms to protect public safety,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Oregon voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun. The Oregon measure’s fate has been carefully watched as one of the first new gun restrictions passed since the Supreme Court ruling last June.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
Alabama woman who disappeared after reporting child on highway returns home following two-day search
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old Alabama woman has returned home after being the focus of a two-day search by police and family members who reported her missing after she stopped to check on a child who was walking along a highway. AL.com reports police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell returned alone to the home in Hoover, Alabama, she shares with her parents and was brought to a hospital for evaluation. Russell's whereabouts weren't immediately clear since late Thursday night when she called 911 and a family member to say she was checking on a young child walking along Interstate 459.
