Trump's GOP rivals grapple with their response as his legal woes dominate the presidential contest
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Donald Trump's Republican rivals are facing a high-stakes dilemma as they grapple with the politics of the former president's federal indictment. For now, many in the GOP's 2024 field are struggling to find a clear and consistent strategy as Republican voters, key officials and conservative media leaders rally around Trump. But some Republican White House hopefuls are demonstrating a newfound willingness to criticize Trump for the allegations laid out in the federal charges. Still, even the most aggressive are layering their criticism with attacks against the Justice Department for indicting him. At least for now, they’re making a risky bet that the weight of Trump’s extraordinary baggage will itself eventually bring down his reelection bid.
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month. The Fed’s move to leave its benchmark rate at about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years, suggests that it believes the much higher borrowing rates it’s engineered have made some progress in taming inflation. But top Fed officials want to take time to more fully assess how their rate hikes have affected inflation and the economy. The central bank’s 18 policymakers envision raising its key rate by an additional half-point this year, to about 5.6%.
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor. The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans. The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Officials from Texas to Georgia are reporting damaging winds and possible tornadoes as a powerful storm system crosses the South. The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings Wednesday in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, where officials reported uprooted trees, damaged buildings and downed power lines. Sheriff Larry Rowe of Cass County, Texas, said some vehicles were blown off a highway while the county was under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. The weather service warned of a potential for hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 90 mph in northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by US due to limited financial resources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims last month. Federal prosecutors argue that Holmes should be required to pay at least $250 each month — or 10 percent of her earnings, whichever is greater — in criminal monetary penalties upon supervised released. But Holmes’ lawyers pushed back on the proposed requirement.
Fox News says it 'addressed' onscreen message that called Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has addressed an onscreen headline that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested, without saying what was done. The chyron was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. Trump was speaking following his court appearance to plead not guilty on charges of hoarding classified government documents. Biden has said he has had no contact with the special prosecutor investigating Trump. PBS had second thoughts about its own onscreen message shown during the speech. CNN and MSNBC didn't air it live.
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location. Law360 reports that jurors in Camden found on Monday that race was a determinative factor in the company’s firing of Shannon Phillips and awarding her $600,000 in compensatory and $25 million in punitive damages. Her attorney said the company was looking for a “sacrificial lamb” to calm the outrage. Starbucks declined comment.
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Pennsylvania's plan for rebuilding a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia involves tons of small glass nuggets, each one about an inch wide and light as Styrofoam. Gov. Josh Shapiro won't say how long it'll take to get traffic flowing again, but he says union crews will work nonstop until the job is done. The plan is to fill the space where a gasoline truck fire destroyed an overpass with 2,000 tons of recycled glass recovered from landfills. Workers will pave over it to reopen the critical East Coast highway. After that, they'll build another bridge to reroute traffic so they can remove the fill and reopen the underpass.
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as backlash continues
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in the months-long sales decline Bud Light has experienced since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
Mexican diver Diego Balleza opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Balleza is a prominent 10-meter diver and is used to wearing small swimsuits that show off his body. But the Mexican is facing a lack of financial resources ahead of next year's Paris Olympics so he is making a leap to the OnlyFans website where he also wears few clothes. OnlyFans is a site where content creators upload images and videos. Some of them are explicit. Balleza says “it occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income." Other Mexican swimmers and divers are finding other ways to raise money for their preparations.
