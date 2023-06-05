Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, the fighter jet pilots reported, according to two US officials briefed on the matter. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Authorities say four people were killed in the crash in a remote part of Virginia Sunday. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. Federal investigators say it will take a few days to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain.
A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small' for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s upcoming agenda that involve Trump or one of his businesses. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing trademark registration violated free speech rights.
Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI agent convicted in one of the most notorious spying cases in American history has died in prison. Robert Hanssen took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds to trade secrets with Moscow. Prison officials say Hanssen was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado. He is believed to have died of natural causes. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of Hanssen's death and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He had been serving a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole since 2002.
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The Vision Pro will sell for $3,500 when it comes out early next year, a price likely to limit its appeal.
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate in what may be start of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day in what may be the start of a counteroffensive. Russian officials seem to be trying to portray the Ukrainian attacks as the start of the counteroffensive. They said that Russian forces have foiled at least one assault. While not explicitly confirming such a large-scale effort, Kyiv authorities say their forces are indeed increasing offensive operations and making gains. But they suggest some of the Russian announcements are misinformation.
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft's email platform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning. Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. ET Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then. The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Monday Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and later added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
California officials blast Florida's DeSantis over transfer of migrants from Texas to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California leaders have lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and hinted at a criminal investigation over the arrival of two flights of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas and then were sent to Sacramento, allegedly at the direction of Florida officials. The flight that arrived Monday with about 20 migrants followed the arrival Friday of 16 others from Colombia and Venezuela who had been taken by van from Texas to New Mexico and then put on a chartered plane to a small airport in the California capital, officials said. They are the latest apparent instances of a Republican-led state transporting migrants to one controlled by Democrats.
CNN chief apologizes to employees for distracting from work
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief executive Chris Licht apologized to staff members on a conference call for distracting attention from their work through his own trip through the news cycle. Licht's year-long tenure at CNN hit a low point with the publication of a damaging profile in Atlantic magazine about the network's ‘meltdown.’ Meanwhile, a new executive from CNN's parent company is being brought in to help Licht with management. Licht has been trying to make the network more appealing to viewers who didn't like CNN's treatment of former President Donald Trump, which hasn't worked yet and alienated some of his own journalists.
Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years
BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — A wolverine was spotted three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, a rare occurrence for an animal that’s only been seen one other time in California over the last 100 years. That's according to state wildlife officials. While wolverines are native to California, they’ve been essentially extinct from the state since the 1920s — likely the result of hunting and fur trapping in the decades following the gold rush, though records from the time don’t indicate what exactly caused the population to decline. The latest wolverine appears to be a young male seeking a mate. The animal has been spotted twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park.
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they've found evidence an ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain. Fossil remains of the species were uncovered in underground caves in South Africa around a decade ago. Since then, researchers have kept squeezing into the caves to look for clues. Now, researchers say the burials and carvings show that the species called Homo naledi was capable of more complex behavior than expected, since its brain was only about one-third the size of ours. Their findings were posted online Monday but some outside scientists think more evidence is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.