Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he's a target of documents probe
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his aides are bracing for a potential indictment in the classified documents investigation as prosecutors handling the probe have been spotted at a Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses. Trump's lawyers have been told he is a target of the investigation, the clearest indication yet that criminal charges could be coming soon, according to one person familiar with the matter. In an effort to get ahead of a potential indictment, aides have been reaching out to Trump allies in Congress to be prepared to go on television and offer defenses of the former president, according to another person familiar with the matter.
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, rejecting a Republican-led effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map. The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.
Smoke from wildfires, a fact of life in the West, catches outdoor workers off guard in the East
NEW YORK (AP) — The hazardous haze from Canada’s wildfires is taking its toll on outdoor workers along the Eastern U.S. who carried on with their daily jobs even as dystopian orange skies forced the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays. Delivery workers, construction workers, railroad and airport employees, farm laborers and others and faced risks with echoes of the pandemic and familiar to their counterparts in the West Coast. But smoky skies were a new threat in the East Coast, catching many workers and employers by surprise and uncertain about what to do. Some left their jobs in the middle of the day, unable to carry on as the air quality worsened. Most pushed through in the hopes the crisis would quickly pass with little lasting damage.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida woman charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor told detectives that she called the victim’s children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the slaying, according to an arrest report. The report released Thursday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came as Susan Louise Lorincz made her initial appearance in court by video, and was assigned a public defender. The report details allegations that Lorincz physically attacked the victim’s children and called them racist names. A funeral for the Black mother of four, Ajike Owens, is scheduled for Monday.
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls 'reprehensible'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are “reprehensible” and “not morally acceptable.” DeSantis’ recruiters zeroed in on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso and its bustling migrant shelter to find asylum-seekers to fly to California’s capital city on Florida's taxpayer-funded jets. Intentionally or not, envoys for Florida’s Catholic governor and Republican presidential candidate infused an element of his own religion into his latest move on immigration. DeSantis says California effectively invited the flights with its own policies.
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
PARIS (AP) — A man with a knife has stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The prosecutor leading an investigation into the horrific knife attack in the town of Annecy said the children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening wounds and that two adults also were injured on Thursday. A suspect identified as a 31-year-old Syrian with refugee status in Sweden was detained. The prosecutor says the attacker’s motives remain unknown but do not appear to be terrorism-related. The helplessness of the young victims, who including one Dutch child and another British, and the savagery of the attack sickened France.
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
NEW YORK (AP) — While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
Here comes El Nino: It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world
After months of gradually warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, NOAA officially issued an El Nino advisory Thursday and stated that this one might be different than the others. This El Nino started earlier than usual, which puts 2023 in the running for warmest year on record. Though the Atlantic hurricane season is typically quieter during these events, unusually warm waters in this region could challenge El Nino's dampening influence. Certain portions of the world are set to benefit from wetter than usual conditions, including the drought-stricken regions in South America and northeast Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.