US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here's what that says about the economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool. Friday’s report from the government reflected the job market’s resilience after more than a year of rapid interest rate increases by the Fed. Many industries, from construction to restaurants to health care, are still adding jobs to keep up with consumer demand and restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels. Yet there were some mixed messages in the jobs figures, which also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April.
Rastafari gain sacramental rights to marijuana in Antigua and Barbuda, celebrate freedom of worship
LIBERTA, Antigua (AP) — For decades, members of the Rastafari community have been persecuted and imprisoned for their ritualistic marijuana use. But the islands of Antigua and Barbuda recently became one of the first Caribbean nations to grant Rastafari official sacramental authorization to grow the herb. Prime Minister Gaston Browne says his government took this step to try to bring respect to the Rastafari faith. Members of the island’s Rastafari community spoke to the AP in their sacred grounds, where they worship and grow food and marijuana. As public opinion and policy continues to shift across the world toward legalization of marijuana, Rastafari are clamoring for freedom of worship and the curtailing of persecution.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two passenger trains have derailed in India, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars. Authorities say about 400 people were taken to hospitals after Friday's accident, which happened in eastern India, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata. The cause was under investigation. The railroad ministry said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction. Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.
New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible has been banned at elementary and middle schools in one Utah school district after a committee decided it wasn’t age appropriate “due to vulgarity or violence.” The decision by the Davis School District north of Salt Lake City comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex and violence are talked about in schools. The district's decision follows similar moves that were later reversed by schools in Missouri and Texas and stems from a new law expanding parents' power to challenge materials they believe are obscene in schools. Utah is among a longer list of states to have recently passed such laws.
How the most 'incompetent talk show host of all time' keeps getting guests
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, Andre is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday on Adult Swim, boasting a star-studded list of guests in the episodes to come, including Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group were sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges — the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack. David Moerschel, a 45,-year-old neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, and Joseph Hackett, a 52-year-old chiropractor from Sarasota, were convicted in January alongside other members of the antigovernment extremist group for their roles in what prosecutors described as a violent plot to stop the transfer power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of early afternoon on Friday. Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour.
Novak Djokovic laments fans who 'boo every single thing' after lengthy French Open win
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made clear he did not love some of the negative reaction he heard from spectators during his third-round victory at the French Open. On the other hand, he makes no secret of the way he can feed off negativity during a tennis match. Djokovic beat 29th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday across more than 3 1/2 hours, the longest three-set Grand Slam match of 22-time major champion Djokovic’s career. Other seeded men advancing included No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 11 Karen Khachanov and No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti. The third-seeded woman, Jessica Pegula, lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3.
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but not because of bias claims made by the Florida governor. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because a relative owns 30 shares of Disney stock. Walker described the person as “a third-degree relative,” which typically means a cousin, a great-aunt or great-uncle, or a great-niece or great-nephew. Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and a DeSantis-appointed board in federal court in Tallahassee after they took over Disney World's governing board.
