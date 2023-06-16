Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
George Floyd's killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Justice Department issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, often violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed. The report came out Friday. It was the result of a sweeping two-year probe, and it confirmed many of the citizen complaints about police conduct that emerged after Floyd’s 2020 death. The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech. The probe also concluded that both police and the city discriminated against Black and Native American people.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman is found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of storming a Pittsburgh synagogue on a Sabbath morning and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die. The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers was a foregone conclusion. Bowers’ lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole. The penalty phase will start June 26.
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg, the government analyst and whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died at 92. Ellsberg had announced in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. A letter released by his family says he died Friday morning. The leak of the 7,000-page Defense Department study revealed that officials had doubts about U.S. strategy in Vietnam, fueling the debate on U.S. involvement in southeast Asia. President Richard Nixon became so angry about the leaked material that he approved illegal actions which helped lead to his resignation in 1974. Ellsberg later was a prominent free speech and anti-Iraq War activist, and a champion of such future whistleblowers as Edward Snowden.
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana's ban on gender-affirming care for minors
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is blocking much of Indiana's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors from taking effect as scheduled July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sought the temporary injunction in its legal challenge of the Republican-backed law, which was enacted this spring amid a national push by GOP-led legislatures to curb LGBTQ+ rights. Friday's order from U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon will allow the law’s prohibition on gender-affirming surgeries to take effect. Hanlon’s order also blocks provisions that would prohibit Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Reddit communities went dark this week in protest of upcoming API changes, which include a controversial policy that will charge some third-party apps for continued use. Organizers of the blackout, which began on Monday, say Reddit’s changes threaten to end key ways of historically customizing the platform — which relies heavily on the work of volunteer moderators. Subreddit “mods” often use tools outside of the official app to keep their forums free of spam and hateful content, for example, as well as improve accesibility. Meanwhile, Reddit points to the significant costs of supporting high usage, third-party developers and says it isn't changing course.
Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy. He went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of the allegations of wrongdoing, but this time the stakes are higher as he faces years in prison if convicted. Trump vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024. Experts said that underscores how the former president is willing to abuse the office to carry out purely personal activities.
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after repeated homophobic chants could be heard from fans. Four players were ejected in the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused the referee to end the match in the eighth added minute. FIFA fined Mexico the equivalent of $108,000 in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.
German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it 'almost shines'
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a bronze sword made more than 3,000 years ago that is so well-preserved it “almost still shines” has been unearthed in Germany. Bavaria’s state office for the preservation of historical monuments says the sword, which is believed to date back to the end of the 14th century B.C. — the middle of the Bronze Age — was found during excavations last week in Noerdlingen, in southern Germany. It has a solid octagonal hilt and comes from a grave in which three people — a man, a woman and a boy — were buried in quick succession with bronze objects. It isn’t clear whether the three were related to each other and, if so, how.
