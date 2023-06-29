Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can't be used
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The decision, like last year’s momentous abortion ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, marked the realization of a long-sought conservative legal goal. Colleges and universities will be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially at top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press about sensitive U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments. It’s not clear whether Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held. But his detention comes days after Wagner Group mercenaries took the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading toward Moscow in what appears to have been an aborted insurrection.
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an ominous signal to millions of Americans that conservative critics have succeeded in erecting more roadblocks to racial equality in America. On Thursday, the court ruled against race-conscious admissions. The student loan ruling is still to come. To many observers, the efforts to roll back two policies that disproportionately help Black students and other students of color reflect a backlash to racial progress in higher education. The rulings could also have political consequences among young voters of color who took President Joe Biden at his word when he promised to cancel debt.
France sends tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after deadly police shooting of teenager
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France has sent tens of thousands of police officers into the streets in an effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that shocked the nation. Commuters also rushed home before transport services closed early for safety reasons on Thursday. The police officer accused of pulling the trigger has been handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide in the killing of the teen, identified only by his first name, Nahel. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says the number of police officers deployed will more than quadruple, from 9,000 to 40,000.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly. Even then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East. That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are stubbornly showing no signs of relenting for the next week or longer. That's what meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center figure.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million illegally by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take ex-President Donald Trump's media company public. The charges were outlined Thursday in papers unsealed in federal court in New York and do not implicate Trump in any way. The court papers say the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information about it and another special purpose acquisition company, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Court papers say the men were told a potential target of the acquisition companies was Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Trump's Truth Social platform.
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences. Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion and sent his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when the Belarusian president brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. The revolt laid bare deep divisions within Russian power circles. It tarnished Putin’s aura of complete control, and gave Ukrainians hope that Russian infighting could create opportunities for them.
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather. Experts say it's the worst drought in the central U.S. since at least 2012. In some areas, it's drawing comparisons to the 1988 drought that devastated corn, wheat and soybean crops. On Mike Shane’s Illinois farm, corn should be standing 10 feet tall by now. It’s barely to his waist. Reduced corn yields won’t necessarily mean higher costs for consumers because much of it is used for feed, ethanol or is exported. The real impact is on the farmers, whose cost-per-acre is the same regardless of how much they produce.
Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history. The 64-year-old Republican is expected to appeal U.S. District Judge Timothy Black’s Thursday ruling. A jury convicted Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party, of racketeering in April. Jurors found Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect allies and then pass and defend a $1 billion bailout of two FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants. Borges’ sentencing in the scheme is Friday.
