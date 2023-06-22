US Navy acoustic system detected ‘anomaly’ that was likely Titan’s fatal implosion, official says
A senior U.S. military official says s U.S. Navy acoustic system detected an ‘anomaly’ Sunday that was likely the Titan’s fatal implosion. The Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data after the Titan submersible was reported missing Sunday. Coast Guard officials on Thursday announced that the craft suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five aboard. That anomaly was “consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the TITAN submersible was operating when communications were lost,” according to the senior Navy official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system. The Navy passed on the information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search.
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment bid for now as hard-right clamors for action
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right House Republicans pressing to impeach President Joe Biden forced a vote Thursday that sends an impeachment measure to House committees. But they're under no obligation to act on the resolution from Rep. Lauren Boebert. Her effort is a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party. Boebert's resolution charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico. Many of her colleagues view the matter as a political distraction from other priorities. Democrats said the case against Biden made a mockery of the seriousness of impeachment and was merely an attempt to distract from the twice-impeached Donald Trump.
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River. States that draw water from the river — Arizona, Nevada and Colorado — and water districts in California had urged the court to decide for them, and that's what the justices did. Colorado said siding with the Navajo Nation would undermine existing agreements and disrupt the river's management. The Biden administration said that if the court ruled for the Navajo Nation, the government could face lawsuits from many other tribes. The Navajo Nation's president says the ruling is “disappointing" and lawyers are reviewing it. A lawyer who represented states opposing the tribe’s claims says the justices “ruled exactly right.”
Tech billionaires' cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off. It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.” Musk proposed a cage match between himself and Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta. Zuckerberg soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk’s proposal by asking for a match location. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen. But, even if their agreement is all a joke, the banter gained attention.
Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation abortion pill ban blocked before it was set to take effect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has blocked Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills days before it was set to be implemented in July. While several states have banned abortion outright or restricted access to abortion pills, Wyoming in March became first state with an explicit ban on abortion pills. Teton County Judge Melissa Owens issued the ruling after hearing arguments Thursday for and against allowing the ban to take effect pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the new law. The ban had been set to take effect July 1. The ban would limit services at two Wyoming clinics including one that opened in Casper in April.
DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is suing the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education over accreditation agencies that control federal aid for students. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. It challenges a federal law that requires colleges and universities to submit to private accreditors to qualify for federal funding. It also targets U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other federal officials. DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday called the federal law unconstitutional because they say it seeks to “trump” state laws. DeSantis says he's asking the court to find the arrangement to be unconstitutional.
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him. Both announced it on Instagram on Thursday and issued statements. She wrote that “only God knows what happened that night.” Dr. Luke wrote that he is “absolutely certain that nothing happened" between them. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled to begin this summer in New York.
Writer's lawyers say Trump is wrong about $5 million sex abuse-defamation jury award
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for an advice columnist who won a $5 million sex abuse and defamation jury verdict against former President Donald Trump have urged a judge to reject Trump's efforts to reduce the award to under $1 million. Lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll wrote Thursday in a Manhattan federal court filing that Trump has falsely tried to spin the verdict to make it sound like the jury sided with him by rejecting Carroll's claim that she was raped in spring 1996 in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room. The lawyers say the jury sided with Carroll, concluding Trump sexually attacked her.
Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has imposed $5,000 fines on a group of lawyers after ChatGPT was blamed for their submission of fictitious legal research to support an aviation injury claim. Judge P. Kevin Castel said the lawyers acted in bad faith but credited their apologies in a written ruling Thursday. The lawyers testified earlier this month that they thought references to past cases in a document they submitted to Castel were real. They actually were made up by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Separately, the judge tossed out the aviation claim, saying the statute of limitations had expired.
As a transgender woman, a New York City subway icon finds her own voice
CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) — The voice is familiar to many millions of New York City subway riders. For more than a decade, Bernie Wagenblast's voice has been ringing through bustling underground tunnels to herald an approaching train or remind the hurried masses to please stand away from the platform edge. Wagenblast has been using that deep, sonorous voice to inform and guide. Now, as a transgender woman, she uses it to inspire, mindful of the social and political upheaval in some parts of the United States. As communities across the country celebrate Pride Month, transgender rights are front and center at some parades and other festivities as a show of solidarity.
