Some cities are digging up water mains and leaving lead pipe in the ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many American cities have been excavating water mains, revealing lead pipes and leaving them there. The work’s disruption of the pipe can also spike lead levels, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s a common practice that some people who study lead poisoning say is immoral. Many cities say they can leave the pipes and use chemical treatment instead. But that isn’t foolproof, and the Biden administration has said it wants all 9.2 million lead pipes in the U.S. replaced. Some cities are finding ways to avoid leaving the lead in the ground — including even Detroit, which managed to come up with the money despite bankruptcy.
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter. But his turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction previously unknown outside San Jacinto County. An Associated Press investigation led the sheriff’s office to disclose that deputies took nearly four times as long as Capers initially said to arrive at the April 28 mass shooting. Former deputies say Capers’ staff neglects basic police work while pursuing asset seizures. Capers’ second-in-command says the sheriff initially gave his “best guestimation” about the response time and that the accusations against him are lies.
'Life threatening' flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain has spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley, killing at least one person and forcing road closures. The flooding comes Sunday night as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. prepares for a major storm. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says rescue teams were attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30’s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped. Officials say the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency just after 9 p.m. Sunday for Orange County.
Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say. As Biden heads into the 2024 election, he's running not only against the Republicans who control one-half of Congress but also against the conservative bloc that dominates the nation’s highest court. It’s a subtle but significant shift in approach toward the Supreme Court, treating it more like a political entity even as Biden stops short of calling for an overhaul. And that shift is becoming apparent in everything from the White House’s messaging to its legal strategy.
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula have reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia. In the nearby Russian region of Rostov, authorities also reported shooting down a missile. Such attacks far beyond the front line have become common during the war in Ukraine that has just surpassed its 500-day mark. Last October, a massive explosion severely damaged the Kerch bridge, leaving it out of commission for weeks. In what appeared to be the first direct admission of Kyiv’s involvement, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar listed the attack among the country’s main achievements in the war so far, prompting condemnations from Russian officials.
South Korea's Yoon pushes for strong resolve against North's nuclear ambitions at NATO summit
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says it’s time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and he plans to discuss how to cope with the North’s expanding weapons arsenal with NATO leaders this week. Yoon Suk Yeol made the comments in written responses to questions by The Associated Press ahead of his departure to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, set for Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s the second straight year that Yoon will take part in the summit, underscoring his push to deepen ties with the world’s biggest military alliance.
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The order comes in a case by three survivors of the attack. They are all now over 100 years old and sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called “justice in their lifetime.”
Gunman on scooter charged with murder, attempted murder, for series of New York City shootings
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Brooklyn man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other men in a series of shootings while riding a scooter in New York City is charged with murder and attempted murder. They identified the suspect Sunday as 25-year-old Thomas Abreu. In all, the scooter gunman apparently committed six random shootings that occurred Saturday, including one that killed an 86-year-old Queens man. Another man shot in the face was hospitalized in critical condition, and two others were hospitalized with less serious wounds. No one was hurt in two of the shootings.
Accused Philadelphia shooter may have begun his spree nearly two days earlier than police thought
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five shooting victims believed to have been killed in the city during a spree on July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday that police were accidentally dispatched to the wrong address after an early morning 911 call on July 2. That appears to have been when 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. was killed. But police didn't discover Wamah's body that night because they were sent to the wrong address. Instead, he was identified two days later when police say Kimbrady Carriker fatally shot four other people.
Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in southwest Japan, where at least 6 people are missing
TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain has been pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving at least six people missing. The flooding and mudslides have closed roads, canceled and delayed trains, and cut the water supply in some areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency heavy rain warning for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures on the southern main island of Kyushu. In Fukuoka, two people were buried under a mudslide. One was rescued alive, but the other had no vital signs. In Saga prefecture, rescue workers were searching for three people whose houses were hit by a mudslide. Three people were missing elsewhere.
