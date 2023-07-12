El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more. They say Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles are responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The GOP argument has resonated with voters. But the report on consumer prices for June suggests that inflation has eased dramatically without any of the job losses that some economists and Republican leaders said would occur.
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. At the annual NATO summit, G7 countries began laying the groundwork for member nations to negotiate individual security agreements with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the commitments will be a bridge toward eventual NATO membership for his country. He is desperate for Ukraine to become a NATO member so it can take advantage of the alliance's security guarantees. But membership for Ukraine has remained elusive at the summit, held this year in Lithuania. Zelenskyy and Biden met separately as well.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover before the storm continued moving east into Michigan and possibly into Indiana and Ohio.
Thailand's parliament is set to choose a prime minister, but it might not be the election winner
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers are gathering to select a new prime minister. The outcome is far from certain even though the country’s most progressive party won both the popular vote and the most seats in the House of Representatives. Parliament is due to vote Thursday on whether to make Move Forward’s leader, 42-year-old pita Limjaroenrat, the country’s prime minister. The party has assembled a coalition government-in-waiting, and its eight partner parties together hold a healthy majority in the House. But the more conservative Senate may stand in Pita's way. The biggest bone of contention is Move Forward's campaign pledge to amend a law that makes defaming the royal family punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren't viable. His GOP rivals won't say if they agree
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is leaning in on his anti-abortion stance as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. Pence says he does not support exceptions in the case of nonviable pregnancies, when doctors have determined there's no chance a baby will survive outside the womb. Pence has previously voiced support for a national abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The former vice president says he'll “always err on the side of life.” The Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion a year ago last month, ushering in a wave of bans and restrictions.
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar's arrival
MIAMI (AP) — A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a meme that went viral during the 2022 World Cup. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear. Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the imminent arrival of the Argentine soccer legend. There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States.
Snow shovels in hand, volunteers help Vermont communities clear the mud from epic floods
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Volunteers have showed up with snow shovels across Vermont to help communities clear the mud from epic floods. And now new flash flood warnings are in effect for much of the state as thunderstorms are on the way, promising hail and more misery in the disaster area. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison is telling people to keep their guard up and not take any chances. Gov. Phil Scott toured the area with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. The total cost of the damage could be substantial. Even before these floods, a dozen other disasters this year have each caused more than $1 billion in damage across the United States.
Top tribunal certifies Guatemala's election result minutes after another court suspends party
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended. The seemingly contradictory moves fed more than two weeks of rising tensions and suspicions after the first round of voting, which had seemingly sent Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo into a Aug. 20 presidential runoff. There were calls for Guatemalans to take to the streets in protest and demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal until rain drove them away. It was not immediately clear how the situation would play out.
