Here's what it looks like at the US-Mexico border as Title 42 expires
Many migrants gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border are worried about their chances of claiming asylum in the United States now that Title 42 immigration restrictions have been lifted. Under the pandemic era rule, millions of migrants were returned back over the border and denied the right to seek asylum. But there were no real consequences when someone illegally crossed. So migrants were able to try repeatedly to cross. U.S. authorities have now unveiled strict new measures, which crack down on illegal crossings while also setting up specific legal pathways for migrants who apply online, seek a sponsor and undergo background checks.
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The verdict marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. Prosecutors charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in September 2019. Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declines to provide details on hush-money investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says the ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Darrell Issa says Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony. Pomerantz left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office after disagreements. He was subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled House committee. The panel, chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, is probing how Bragg handled Trump’s historic indictment. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs.
Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. Temperatures in Portland are forecast to hover in the mid-90s throughout the weekend. Temperatures could hit the low 90s in Seattle. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is freed pending trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated New York City subway passenger was freed from custody hours after surrendering on a manslaughter charge. Daniel Penny appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. The 24-year-old did not enter a plea. Prosecutors said they are seeking a grand jury indictment. A judge authorized Penny’s release on bond following a brief arraignment. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not to leave New York without approval.
Oregon GOP walkout threatens bills on abortion, trans care — and senators' careers
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A boycott by Republican state senators in Oregon threatens to derail hundreds of bills, including on gun control and abortion rights. But a deadline looms that could also upend the protesters’ political futures. Republican and Democratic leaders in the Oregon Legislature met behind closed doors for a second day Thursday to try to bridge the divide as the boycott entered its ninth straight day, with deeply partisan bills on abortion, gender-affirming care and gun control on the line. Lawmakers with 10 unexcused absences are barred from reelection under a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly last November by voters weary of repeated walkouts.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
See what baby names were the most popular last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880. It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2. Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte. She's followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.
