Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help from the opposing party. That's the most in at least 40 years. Two-thirds of those are Republican supermajorities. Many of those GOP legislatures have used their power to enact laws limiting abortion and transgender rights. States with large Democratic majorities have pushed in the opposite direction on those issues and also advanced climate change initiatives.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Nikki Haley's husband begins Africa deployment as she campaigns for 2024 GOP nomination
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s husband deployed on Saturday for a yearlong stint with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa. The mission will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Michael Haley was one of about 200 soldiers sent off during a deployment ceremony at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. He is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says is providing support in the Horn of Africa. This is Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.
DeSantis quiet on Trump indictment as he faces conservatives in Trump country
GARDNERVILLE, Nevada (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned Walt Disney World and the U.S. Justice Department — not his chief Republican rival, Donald Trump — as he courted Nevada Republicans deep in the heart of Trump country. He spoke to Nevada voters on Saturday for the first time as a presidential candidate. He cast himself as willing to fight any and all rivals. But DeSantis made no direct mention of the federal indictment of Trump, who is facing dozens of felony counts for mishandling classified documents. The appearance come as the GOP’s crowded 2024 presidential class grapples with how to respond to Trump’s recent indictment. Some Republicans have raised serious concerns, but DeSantis has touched on it only generally by attacking the Justice Department.
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks. That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical segment of the highway that's been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend. “We are getting it done here in Philly,” Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city’s mayor. Biden said “there is no more important project” going on right now, as far as he's concerned. He added: “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you” until the work is “totally finished.”
Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with a group of leaders of African countries who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” the day after they went to Ukraine. But the meeting on Saturday ended with no visible progress. The seven African leaders visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war. The African leaders then traveled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who was attending Russia’s showpiece international economic forum. Details about the delegation’s proposals were thin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the three-hour meeting that the Africans’ peace plan consisted of 10 elements but “was not formulated on paper.”
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Communities from Houston to New Orleans are opening cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settle across a broad swath of the U.S. South. Also Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, where officials say more than 1,000 customers remain without power after a tornado killed three people late Thursday. Authorities are establishing a cooling center in the small town about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, to counteract the excessive heat. On Friday afternoon, beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore in Clearwater, Florida, injuring two people from Kansas. The National Weather Service is warning that the heat index could hit 120 degrees in parts of Texas, 112 in Louisiana and 105 in the Miami area.
Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
A beginner's guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
Since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. But how should people mark the holiday on June 19? Juneteenth festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. In the beginnings of the holiday, the outdoors allowed for large, raucous reunions among formerly enslaved family, many of whom had been separated. Today, there are many events like street fairs and celebrations. Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.