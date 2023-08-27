Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida store
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns that he bought legally despite once being involuntarily committed for a mental health examination, the local sheriff says. Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the shooting, Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a press conference. Palmeter had legally purchased his guns in recent months, even though he underwent a required mental health examination in 2017. Palmeter killed himself after shooting his three victims.
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. There's evidence his lies are resonating. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 57% of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden wasn't legitimately elected president. But the facts don't support Trump's claims. Recounts and ballot reviews in battleground states affirm Biden's win. An AP investigation found that the few cases of confirmed voter fraud were nowhere near enough to sway the election. Conspiracy theories about the vote have been debunked, sometimes by members of Trump's own administration.
DeSantis leaves campaign trail and returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Crises at home may interrupt the presidential campaign plans of Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor's travels are now up in the air as the state mourns a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm. DeSantis offered condolences for the shooting victims and condemned the attack Sunday. And in a news conference in Tallahassee, he urged Floridians to heed the advice of emergency managers as Tropical Storm Idalia gains strength. Initial forecasts indicated the storm could approach Florida’s west coast and panhandle on Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane, putting communities at risk for flooding.
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says at least three Marines have died and five have been critically injured when their Osprey aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment. Aircraft were sent from Darwin to retrieve more survivors from the remote location but no further details on the fate of the other 15 Marines aboard had been released hours later. Police say no one on board has escaped injury. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The committee said in a statement on Sunday that genetic testing had identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the doomed flight. Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of seven passengers and threw crew members that plummeted to the ground halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Prigozhin was killed two months after he mounted a daylong mutiny against Russia’s military that President Vladimir Putin decried as “treason.”
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it had identified all 10 people who were on the plane and died in the crash, including Prigozhin. The Kremlin has denied it orchestrated the crash as vengeance for his rebellion. Prigozhin's last weeks were overshadowed by questions over what the Kremlin had in store for him.
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal agencies are scrambling to find measures to combat what experts call one of the harshest and most neglected effects of climate change in the U.S.: rising heat deaths and injuries of people who work in triple-digit temperatures. State and federal governments have long implemented federal procedures for environmental risks exacerbated by climate change, namely drought, flood and wildfires. But extreme heat protections for workers have generally lagged. Complicating attempts to address the issue is the absence of one national standard for measuring heat deaths in the U.S.
Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in coming years, research suggests
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Rising trade barriers. Aging populations. A transition from carbon-spewing fossil fuels to renewable energy. The prevalence of such trends across the world could intensify global inflation pressures in the coming years and make it harder for central banks to meet their inflation targets. That concern was a theme sounded in several high-profile speeches and economic studies presented at the Federal Reserve’s annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For decades, the global economy had been moving toward greater integration, with goods flowing more freely between the United States and its trading partners. Since the pandemic, though, that trend has shown signs of reversing. Multinational corporations have been shifting their supply chains away from China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.