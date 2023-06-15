How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents looms as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face. The former president pleaded not-guilty on Tuesday to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. A former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 after investigators found classified documents strewn about his home, car and storage shed was sentenced to nine years in prison. Despite the details in the indictment, Trump has some avenues to try to contest the charges.
Things to know about the Supreme Court ruling upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act
PHOENIX (AP) — The Supreme Court has preserved a federal law giving preference to Native American families when it comes to adopting Native children in foster care. The 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act aims to reverse centuries of government-sanctioned efforts to separate Native children from their families to be raised outside their tribal cultures. When the law came under attack by conservative legal groups, tribal nations saw the case as an existential threat. What law says and does, and the reactions of tribal leaders and the law's opponents are among the things to know after the Supreme Court's 7-2 decision Thursday upholding the law.
Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
With roughly a year and a half until the 2024 presidential contest, the field of candidates is largely set. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the early Republican race, but other candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are looking for an opening in case either falters. President Joe Biden faces a couple of Democratic challengers but is expected to secure his party’s nomination.
Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges. The Justice Department says Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
The COVID-19 vaccines are on track for a big recipe change this fall. Today’s vaccines still contain the original coronavirus strain, the one that started the pandemic. But that strain was long ago supplanted by mutated versions as the virus rapidly evolves. Scientific advisers for the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said the next round of shots should only include protection against the newest omicron variants that are now dominant worldwide. Regulators will be making their best guess which strain to include, just like they do every year in setting the recipe for the fall flu vaccine.
Chinese spies breached hundreds of public, private networks, security firm says
The U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says suspected state-backed Chinese hackers exploited a vulnerability in a popular email security appliance to break into the networks of hundreds of public and private sector organizations globally, nearly a third of them government agencies including foreign ministries. Fifty-five percent of the targets were from the Americas and 24% from the Asia Pacific region. They included foreign ministries in Southeast Asia and foreign trade offices and academic organizations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Mandiant said. The activity exploiting the hacked Barracuda Networks’ Email Security Gateway dated back as early as October.
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested over the death of one U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope. The incident close to the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the young women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail. They said he then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman. When her 22-year-old companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope. Police say the assailant appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope. She died at a hospital overnight.
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over inheritance dies awaiting trial
Federal authorities say the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died in jail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Nathan Carman plotted to inherit millions of dollars. He was scheduled to face trial in October. The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman. The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at the man's home in Connecticut in 2013, but does not charge Carman with murder in his death.
A Missouri doctor's death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren't talking
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Many of the people who knew John Forsyth are at a loss to explain the Missouri emergency room doctor's death. They describe the 49-year-old father of eight as compassionate, gentle, intelligent and hardworking. They say he also was industrious, co-founding a cryptocurrency business with his brother. Forsyth disappeared May 21 from a parking area at a public swimming pool. His body was found nine days later with an apparent gunshot wound, at a lake in northwestern Arkansas. The death has led many to wonder what happened to the man who seemed happier than he’d been for some time.
Ex-NYC Mayor de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing public funds on failed White House bid
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been ordered to pay nearly half a million dollars after he was found to have misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid. The hefty fine is the largest ever handed out by New York’s Conflicts of Interest Board. It caps off a two-year investigation into the mayor's use of taxpayer dollars to cover the travel costs of NYPD officers who accompanied him during cross-country campaign stops. De Blasio has defended the use of city funds as necessary to protect his safety. He will appeal the decision.
