In Miami, Trump's ardent backers are a sign of the city's rightward shift
MIAMI (AP) — The federal charges against former President Donald Trump over classified documents have propelled the city of Miami to the center of a storyline that had been thought to be unfolding in Washington. Miami is the site of Trump's first court appearance on Tuesday, a once-Democratic stronghold that has shifted rightward in recent years. Among Latinos in South Florida, some have even drawn comparisons between the former president’s prosecution and events abroad in which opposition leaders are arrested or prosecuted. Supporters are rallying people to show up in Miami to protest Trump’s prosecution.
Ukraine claims recapture of seven villages in early stages of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its troops have retaken seven villages from Russian forces in the country’s south and southeast. The reported gains emerged Monday in the early stages of the nation’s counteroffensive. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on the Telegram app that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov in the eastern Donetsk region. She also reported gains in villages in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia province. The gains were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war. They amounted to 35 square kilometers.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Officials in Lockport, New York, say one person died and multiple people are in the hospital after a boat capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 29 people were aboard the boat when it flipped, sending them into water up to 6 feet deep. Authorities say 11 people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the tanker truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and collapsed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. That's what Pennsylvania’s top transportation official says in the first official accounting of a wreck that threw hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupted untold numbers of businesses. State Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll says the driver was northbound “trying to navigate the curve, lost control of the vehicle, landed on its side and ruptured the tank.”
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities have halted mobile app appointments to admit asylum-seekers at a Texas border crossing after advocates warned U.S. authorities that migrants are being extorted there. Customs and Border Protection has not said what prompted the decision to stop scheduling appointments via the CBP One app for the crossing in Laredo, Texas. The change went into effect June 3. Migrants told The Associated Press that Mexican immigration officials across the Texas border in Nuevo Laredo took their travel documents. They say the officials threatened to make them miss their scheduled asylum appointments if they did not pay them.
'First of its kind' Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
CHICAGO (AP) — A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.
Political collateral? Oregon GOP walkout on abortion, trans health bill threatens school funds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Funding for schools, literacy programs and special education teachers in Oregon are in possible jeopardy after a nearly six-week Republican walkout has stalled hundreds of bills. The GOP standoff over a bill that would expand access to abortion and gender-affirming care could scuttle much-needed education funding in a year when the stars seemed to align for Oregon’s budget. Tax revenues have exceeded state economists’ projections, allowing the state House to approve a record K-12 budget of $10.2 billion. But the legislation needs a vote from the Senate, as do other key education bills. While lawmakers have started signaling that negotiations to end the walkout are progressing, an agreement has yet to be announced.
Tom Holland describes 'The Crowded Room' as his 'hardest' and 'most rewarding' job so far
Tom Holland must like to test himself because even though he's built a reputation as one of the Marvel stars with loose lips when it comes to spoilers, his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” is filled with surprises he doesn't want to reveal to the audience. With “so many twists and turns,” Holland describes it as “a puzzle.” He plays Danny, a young man arrested in connection with a crime while the other people of interest remain at large. Through a series of interviews with an investigator, played by Amanda Seyfried, Danny recounts what led to the events in question.
PacifiCorp could be on the hook for billions after jury verdict in devastating Oregon wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found the electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020, ordering the company to pay tens of millions of dollars to 17 homeowners who sued and finding it liable for broader damages that could push the total award well into the billions. The jury applied its liability finding to a larger class including the owners of nearly 2,500 properties damaged in the fires. PacifiCorp said it will appeal. The Portland utility is one of several owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.
Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport
DENVER (AP) — Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he says he had last week with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport. Wayans said on Instagram that a gate agent told him he had too many bags. Though he consolidated his luggage, he says he was toldto gate check his bag anyway. Wayans said he felt harassed, took his ticket and began walking onto the plane. A subsequent United statement said a customer who was told to gate check his bag “pushed past” an employee while trying to board a flight. A police citation says Wayans must appear in court next month.
