Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump is making his first court appearance in a historical criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting as he has done through years of legal woes that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes. But the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security if exposed.
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
DENVER (AP) — Police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. The Denver Police Department says in a statement that the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and three of the injured were in critical condition. The suspect's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. Police spokesman Doug Schepman says what led to the shooting was under investigation. He says it happened “in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”
Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 10; several others trapped in rubble
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih said 10 people have died following Russian missile strikes overnight that hit civilian sites including a residential building.Oleksandr Vilkul said 28 other people had been wounded and at least one person was believed to be under the rubble. In an early afternoon update Tuesday afternoon, Vilkul wrote on the Telegram app that a dozen injured people had been rushed to city hospitals.
3 found dead and 3 injured in related violence in English city of Nottingham, police say
LONDON (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were injured after being hit by a van in connected incidents. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said. Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.” Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center. The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services. Police asked people to avoid the area. Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles north of London.
2 active-duty Marines plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Abate and Hellonen both pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Many Capitol rioters are military veterans, but only a few were actively serving in the armed forces when they joined a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Often sidelined at Pride, transgender and nonbinary people move front and center
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Transgender and nonbinary people are front and center this year at Pride festivals where they've often been sidelined. Many celebrations this June are taking a public stand against legislation targeting transgender people. New York City's parade will feature transgender grand marshals and a float with trans people of color. Pride in Hastings, Nebraska, focused on trans victims of violence. A Pride organizer in Reading, Pennsylvania, says a march will be dedicated to the trans and drag-performer communities. In Connecticut, restrictions on transgender people are not being proposed. But organizers of Middletown Pride still placed a major focus on trans rights this year.
California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The one-hour interview that aired on Monday night was Newsom's first appearance on Fox News since 2010. Newsom insisted President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president. And Newsom refused to answer whether supporters were urging him to run against Biden on the 2024 ballot. Newsom has repeatedly said he has no interest in running for president. But he has continued to raise his national profile by traveling and speaking in other states. That has prompted speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2024.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. Vermont State Police say the 71-year-old actor was on a motorcycle Monday when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in Dorset. Police say Williams couldn't avoid the accident and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams made his movie debut in 1975 in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles and also performed on Broadway. Colleagues and friends say he was creative, cheerful and generous.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
DENVER (AP) — Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets sharing hugs while passing around the NBA championship trophy. Scenes that for decades seemed impossible finally turned into reality for the Nuggets. Denver outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work. The win gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. Jokic was named MVP and is the first player to lead everyone in points, rebounds and assists in a single playoffs.
