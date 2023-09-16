Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of corruption charges at historic impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of all charges at his impeachment trial. The verdict Saturday reaffirmed Paxton’s durability in America’s biggest red state. It’s also a broader victory for Texas’ hard right after an extraordinary trial that underscored fractures within the GOP nationally. Paxton was charged with 16 articles of impeachment accusing him of misconduct, bribery and corruption. He was accused of using his office to help a campaign donor who was under FBI investigation. He still faces trial on felony securities fraud charges and remains under a separate FBI investigation.
Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee has made landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, at near-hurricane strength with sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). U.S. weather officials said Saturday. The storm’s center came ashore about 135 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, or about 50 miles southeast of Eastport, Maine. not before it brought high winds, rough surf and torrential rains to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada, toppling trees, swamping coastlines and cutting power to tens of thousands. Forecasters say the storm was expected to weaken as it moves into New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence. In the United States, a tropical storm warning was in effect for a 230-mile stretch from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the eastern end of Maine.
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
The Senate's bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what's happening on Capitol Hill? On the Senate side, top Democrats and Republicans have steered funding legislation clear of partisan fights, creating a path for appropriations bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. In the House, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans are trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party. They've loaded funding packages with cuts and conservative policy wins, drawing strong Democratic objections. The contrary approaches aren't unusual for such fights. But the differences are especially stark this time and the gulf between the chambers could prove difficult to bridge.
Trump skips Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians. His rivals hope for a chance to gain ground
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some of Donald Trump’s top rivals for the Republican presidential nomination plan to speak at a gathering of influential evangelical Christians in Iowa on Saturday night. Trump is skipping the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition annual banquet and town hall in Des Moines. Mike Pence plans to attend along with Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. Also on the schedule of speakers are Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson and Will Hurd. Trump has a powerful hold over social conservatives, and the Iowa crowd will largely consist of devout and well-connected social conservatives whose ranks are large enough to play a decisive role in the first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses in January.
Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville's holds on promotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out. This week, some of the military's most senior leaders took the issue head on and voiced their concerns. They say the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they’ve had enough and choose to get out.
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Small-scale, tech-based solutions to transportation problems have emerged as a great equalizer in the battle for infrastructure dollars between big cities and rural communities. The projects are known broadly as microtransit, and many of them rely on smartphone apps to summon rides like Uber and Lyft. The difference is this is a public transit service, and the cost to the customer is usually a fraction of what private companies charge for rides. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town that are now just $2.50 per ride. Even during the pandemic, ridership surged 300% in Wilson.
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for many patients to start and stay on new prescription medications used to treat obesity. Doctors and patients around the country say getting on the high-demand, injectable drugs requires persistence and a fair amount of luck. Patients often have to call several pharmacies to find a supply or be prepared to drive 45 minutes or more. Some insurers also have scaled back coverage. But doctors say both coverage and supply issues should smooth out, although it may take a couple years.
Special UN summit, protests, week of talk turn up heat on fossil fuels and global warming
The heat is about to be turned up on fossil fuels, the United States and President Joe Biden. The United Nations and the city that hosts it are focusing this upcoming week on climate change and the burning of coal, oil and natural gas that causes it. It features a special U.N. climate summit and a week of protests and talk-heavy events involving leaders from business, health, politics and the arts. Even Prince William is getting in on the action. It kicks off Sunday with tens of thousands of people expected in a Manhattan march to end fossil fuels, one of hundreds of worldwide protests.
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore's return despite pickets
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host. Barrymore — a daughter of a proud acting dynasty — is making new batches of her syndicated talk show despite picketers outside her studio, as daytime TV becomes the latest battlefield in the ongoing Hollywood labor strife. As long as the hosts and guests don’t discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical or streaming contracts, they’re not technically breaking the strike. That’s because talk shows are covered under a separate contract from the one actors and writers are striking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.