Russia bombards Odesa and other southern Ukraine port cities for third night since end of grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night, keeping Odesa in its crosshairs after a bitter dispute over the end of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port. Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the strikes killed at least two people in Odesa. At least 19 people, including a child, were injured in the nearby city of Mykolaiv. Russia has targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure since it vowed “retribution” this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. The strikes have helped drive up food prices in countries facing hunger.
Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad after man threatens to burn Quran in Stockholm
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by an Iraqi man in Sweden who threatened to burn a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad. They overran the diplomatic compound early Thursday and started a fire. Hours later, Iraq’s prime minister cut diplomatic ties with Sweden in protest over the desecration of the Islamic holy book. Protesters occupied the diplomatic post for several hours. They waved flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr. The embassy staff was evacuated a day earlier.
RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is denying that he traffics in racist and hateful online conspiracy theories, testifying at a House hearing on government censorship despite requests from outside groups to disinvite him. Republicans who called the Thursday hearing, hope to elevate Kennedy, who is mounting a long[shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden. They rejected requests to cancel the appearance. Republicans claim conservatives are unfairly targeted by technology companies working with the government to stem the spread of disinformation online. Big Tech companies deny GOP claims of an anti-conservative bias.
As temperatures rise, mosquitoes are also on the move. Scientists worry that could mean more malaria
As global warming pushes temperatures up, the elevation range where malaria-carrying mosquitoes thrive is rising. Researchers have found evidence of the phenomenon from the tropical highlands of South America to the mountainous, populous regions of eastern Africa. Scientists now worry that people living in areas once inhospitable to the insects, including the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro and the mountains of eastern Ethiopia, could be newly exposed to the disease.
Senate committee approves a bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court would have to abide by stronger ethics standards under legislation approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It comes in response to recent revelations about donor-funded trips by justices. The bill faced united opposition from Republicans and has little chance to make it through the full Senate. The legislation would set ethics rules for the court and a process to enforce them, including new standards for transparency around recusals, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. Democrats first pushed the legislation after reports earlier this year that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor.
Police seized laptops and a memoir from the home of a witness to Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A home searched by police investigating the drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is tied to Duane “Keffe D” Davis. He's an author who says he's one of the only surviving witnesses in the killing, and the uncle of a long-dead suspect. Davis has said he and his nephew were in the car from which fatal shots were fired. The nephew died in 1998. Davis wrote in a 2019 memoir that he told authorities what he knew many years ago, in exchange for ending a federal conspiracy case against him and his gang. A source tells The Associated Press that the Shakur case is being presented to a grand jury in Las Vegas.
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need
U.S. hospital drug supplies may be strained further after a tornado ripped open the roof of a Pfizer factory this week. The company says its factory near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, makes nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals. Pfizer says all employees were accounted for after Wednesday's storm. It also says it is still assessing damage. Experts say the damaged plant could lead to a supply disruption while Pfizer figures out next steps. Those could include shifting production to another location.
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion. A special league meeting was called to consider and vote on the agreement before the 2023 season begins. The group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and Harris' co-76ers and Devils owner David Blitzer. Snyder had owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999 and had long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.
Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
DENVER (AP) — The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world's thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one. In arid locations, besides the clean electricity, there is the added benefit of reducing evaporation. But the technology has been slow to take off. Pilot projects in India were never broadened. A study measuring the potential of covering canals in California has given the idea new legs. Now a startup company is trying to learn from India's challenges and will install panels on canals in California's Central Valley. And environmental groups are pressing for even greater adoption.
The sea otter harassing surfers off the California coast eludes capture as her fan club grows
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after social media images circulated of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture. A team of wildlife experts has been trying to capture the 5-year-old animal, known as otter 841, since last week because they say she poses a public safety risk. They say they want to examine her and relocate her at a zoo or aquarium. The otter now has a growing fan club. People show up every day to get a glimpse of the otter sunbathing on the rocky shore, diving in the water and chomping down on crabs.
