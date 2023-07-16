Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs, says Putin, as Ukraine gets US cluster bombs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia had a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, warning that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the U.S., Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far. “Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has already been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations.
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
The first phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory after more than 16 months of war began weeks ago without fanfare. Kyiv has claimed that its troops are edging forward. But otherwise it has not offered much detail on how the counteroffensive is going. The fighting in Ukraine's east and south is taking place mostly out of sight of impartial observers, It pits Ukrainian troops equipped with new Western-supplied weapons against Kremlin forces that spent months digging formidable defenses and honing tactics. Analysts say Ukraine's main strategy is to starve Russian troops of ammunition and other supplies before striking. It's also trying to stretch Moscow's forces thin by hitting a number of spots at the same time.
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Hampton police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is the city roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton. Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in that neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive. Authorities haven't released the victims' names, saying they are trying to notify their families.
7 bodies pulled from flooded road tunnel in South Korea as rains cause flash floods and landslides
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers pulled seven bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country. Flooding and landslides have killed at least 33 people and forced thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing. Seo said nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear. South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
GANDHINAGAR, India (AP) — On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India. Yellen is seeking to promote warming relations between the U.S. and India and focus on the most pressing challenges to the global economy. That includes the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries, many of which owe their biggest debts to China. This trip is Yellen’s third to India in nine months. It's an indicator of the growing closeness between America and India as tensions with China have been slow to thaw.
Iran's morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Morality police returned to the streets on Sunday, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades. The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flaunt the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.
Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding 3, including 2 girls
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding three Israelis and sparking a manhunt. Sunday's bloodshed is the latest in a relentless cycle of violence that has gripped the region, sparking the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades. The Israeli military said the gunman opened fire on a car from a passing vehicle. Israel’s rescue service MDA said three people were wounded, including a 35-year-old with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition. Two girls, aged 9 and 14, were lightly wounded by flying debris. The military said forces were on the lookout for the assailant.
Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska. The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred 65.8 miles south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday. The U.S. National Weather service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says there is no threat to the islands. About an hour after the initial alert, it was updated to cancel the advisory.
Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another Powerball drawing ends with no winner, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims' families
NEW YORK (AP) — Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York's Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible. Police on Friday announced the arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. They say he killed at least three of the 11 people whose homicides in the area have baffled investigators for more than a dozen years. There were doubts about whether the serial killer would ever be caught. But now that a suspect is in custody, families of the victims say they hope to obtain some closure as they continue to process the unexpected news of a break in the case.
