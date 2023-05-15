Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday from special counsel John Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” It represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude evidence. Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case. Willis argued in a motion Monday that motion is without merit and should be denied or dismissed.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and that the victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence,” injuring his outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect. The Farmington Police Department said on Facebook that shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in or near a park in the city, which is home to about 50,000 people and serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation. Police say at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. They also say two officers, including a local officer and a State Police officer, were wounded and are in stable condition at a hospital.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's prime minister says an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six people. Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understands there are likely to be more casualties in the fire in Wellington. Police said they don’t yet have an exact count of the number dead, although they believe it’s fewer than 10 people. Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m. Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for. “This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said.
St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years for murder, citing evidence of innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor has asked a court to set aside the conviction of a man who has spent 33 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit, after witnesses who testified against him later said authorities had pressured them to lie. In her request to overturn Christopher Dunn’s first-degree murder conviction, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner cited “clear and convincing evidence” that he had not been involved in the 1990 shooting death of Ricco Rogers. Gardner filed a motion with St. Louis Circuit Court on Friday to vacate Dunn’s conviction. In February, she succeeded in getting another man's conviction overturned. However, she has been under fire and recently announced she'll resign effective June 1.
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two Republicans and an Independent in the Oregon Senate are now disqualified from reelection as a walkout has stalled hundreds of bills and triggered a constitutional amendment aimed at stopping the boycotts. Republicans and an independent senator in the Democrat-controlled Oregon Senate stretched the walkout to 10 days. The three affected senators had each accumulated 10 unexcused absences, making them ineligible to serving in their legislature for their districts’ next terms under a ballot measure passed overwhelming by voters last year. It is now written into the state Constitution.
Five years after his Obama portrait, Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere all at once
NEW YORK (AP) — Kehinde Wiley wonders aloud if he’ll ever reach a career moment of such import and gravity as his famous 2018 portrait of Barack Obama, which has drawn crowds around the United States. But he’s continuing to expand his cultural influence — seemingly everywhere all at once. He currently has shows running on both coasts, at San Francisco’s de Young Museum and at the Sean Kelly gallery in New York. He is also building a second artist residency in Africa, this one in Nigeria to add to one in Senegal. And he has another big show heading for a Paris museum in the fall.
A man arrested for DUI in Colorado tried to change places with dog, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest. Police say an officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town on the state's Eastern Plains. Officials say he showed signs of being drunk and ran when asked how much he had had to drink. He was arrested on suspicion of charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a consultant for Rudy Giuliani alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a legal complaint filed Monday in New York. Messages seeking comment were left with Giuliani and a lawyer representing his companies. When Dunphy first made her claims in January, Giuliani’s attorney said she never worked for the former mayor and that the allegations were lies.
