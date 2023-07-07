Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences and may still face death penalty
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in Texas has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison. Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old’s sentencing Friday came nearly four years after he drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas and targeted Hispanic shoppers with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Texas prosecutors want Crusius to get the death penalty when he stands trial in state court. That trial date has not yet been set.
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them. The decision was announced Friday. Biden says it was a “difficult decision” but “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” and the cluster bombs should provide a temporary fix. There are widespread concerns about civilian casualties from cluster bombs. But the Pentagon says the munitions it will provide to Ukraine have a reduced “dud rate.” That means fewer of the unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths. Cluster bombs open in the air to hit multiple targets at once.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the 62.9-degree mark set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from a University of Maine tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has distanced itself from the calculations in part because they rely on modeling. But scientists say the daily drumbeat of records — official or not — is a symptom of a larger problem where the precise digits aren’t as important as what’s causing them.
Dutch premier resigns because of deadlock on thorny issue of migration, paving way for new elections
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his resignation and that of his Cabinet, citing irreconcilable differences within his four-party coalition about how to rein in migration. The decision late Friday by the Netherlands’ longest-serving premier means that the country will face a general election later this year for the 150-seat lower house of Parliament. “It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague. “And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable. That is why I will immediately … offer the resignation of the entire Cabinet to the king in writing.”
Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to repeal Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban can continue. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling nullified the ban but the court's decision last year to overturn that landmark ruling reactivated it. Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, filed a lawsuit arguing the ban is too old to enforce and a 1985 state law that outlaws post-viability abortions supersedes it. Joel Urmanski, a Republican prosecutor named as a defendant, asked Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper to dismiss the lawsuit. Schlipper refused the request Friday, letting the case continue. She wrote in her ruling that the ban only prohibits attacking a mother to kill her unborn child, not consensual abortions.
Trump blasts DeSantis in Iowa, says GOP rival 'despises' the state's ethanol
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Campaigning in Iowa, former President Donald Trump has attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an enemy of corn-based ethanol. Trump headlined his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months on Friday with a speech to more than 1,000 in an arena in Council Bluffs. He assailed DeSantis, his top rival for the GOP presidential nomination, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel additive that Iowa leads the nation in producing. Although caucus campaigns have become more focused on national priorities, some candidates have portrayed support for ethanol as a litmus test in Iowa. But Sen. Ted Cruz won the state's 2016 GOP caucuses despite opposing the mandate.
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver's licenses
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver's licenses. A lawsuit filed Friday by Attorney General Kris Kobach also attempts to rebuke Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for defying his interpretation of a new state law. Kobach is seeking an order in Shawnee County District Court to stop Kelly and agencies under her control from allowing changes to transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday defining sex prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse previous ones. Kelly disagrees. Only a few states don't allow trangender people to change their driver's licenses.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S. Capitol. The sentencing in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack came Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Barry Ramey also tried to intimidate an FBI agent investigating Ramey before his arrest by anonymously calling the agent and reciting the agent’s home address. Ramey has been locked up since his April 2022 arrest. His lawyer said in court papers that her client understands “the gravity of his actions.”
France's small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. 'Now it's affecting the countryside'
PARIS (AP) — Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs. It has left rural mayors scratching their heads and concerned that the tensions of France’s cities are trickling outward. By the government’s count, more than 500 cities, towns and villages were impacted, adding to a staggering nationwide tally of destruction. It's more proof that in the 21st century, geography isn't the insulating force it once was.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. But police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.
