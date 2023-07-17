Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelops the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Extreme weather conditions enveloped the U.S. Monday as the East Coast recovered from flooding, sizzling temperatures beset the West and several northern states contended with unsafe air quality from Canadian wildfires. In Pennsylvania, emergency crews are still searching for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, whose family car was swept away in a weekend deluge. Meanwhile, Death Valley in California is flirting with record high temperatures that could reach a staggering 125 degrees Monday. And finally, the Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States are experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from Canada’s wildfires pushes the air quality index into the red zone.
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Having weathered plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own “Apocalypse Now” double feature. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services' headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said the timing of the strike, on the heels of the pandemic, is coming at the “worst time.”
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Russia has suspended a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The group that facilitates the initiative says more than half of that has gone to developing countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the part of the deal related to Russia has not been fulfilled. Moscow has complained that its own agricultural shipments have faced hurdles. That’s despite Moscow shipping record amounts of wheat.
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law. The judge’s decision on Monday means abortion is once again legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy while the courts assess the new law’s constitutionality. The new law prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. It has been in effect since Friday as the judge made his decision.
4 slain in Georgia mass shooting memorialized as neighbors gather for prayer vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Four victims of a shooting in an Atlanta suburb are being remembered as loving relatives, an expert locksmith and beautiful singer. Residents of Hampton are gathering Monday to hold a prayer vigil in their honor, two days after they were shot and killed by another resident of their neighborhood. Police and witnesses named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the shooter. The killings sparked a search that ended Sunday with Longmore dead in a shootout. Longmore's mother says her son needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment. Longmore had a mental breakdown in 2014, mother Lorna Dennis, told WSB-TV.
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn't end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Detectives on Long Island are hunting for fresh clues about an architect arrested in connection with a string of murders known as the Gilgo Beach killings. They’re combing through storage units linked to Rex Heuermann and using DNA evidence to see whether he’s connected to other cold cases. The ongoing work Monday marks an important new phase in the investigation. Prosecutors charged Heuermann on Friday in the deaths of three of the 11 people whose remains were found buried along a remote beach highway in 2010 and 2011. He has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer says Heuermann denied committing the crimes.
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency's new headquarters after Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. Conservatives are angry at the FBI in the aftermath of the Justice Department's indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some Republicans want to move the FBI to Alabama. McCarthy prefers to spread its operations to the states.
Turning Point Action's student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Student activists who assembled in Florida last year for Turning Point Action’s annual summit were torn, wrestling with whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024. One year later, there is no more doubt. Instead, attendees at last weekend's conference booed at even the suggestion of a contested primary and are all in on Trump. The event offered a snapshot of the broader contours of the GOP presidential contest six months before voting is to begin. While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s hold on the party, the former president remains consistently ahead in early polls.
Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic
NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic watchdog group has asked a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. The Congressional Integrity Project sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, after the comments prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism. Jordan said through a spokesperson he will move forward with the hearing despite disagreeing with Kennedy's comments. Kennedy said that his words were twisted and that he never suggested COVID-19 was targeted to spare Jews.
