White shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida hate crime as Washington celebrates King’s dream
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacksonville's sheriff says a white gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store Saturday was racially motivated and hated Black people. Sheriff T.K. Waters says the shooter then killed himself. The two men and one woman who were killed were Black. Waters says there is no evidence the shooter was part of a group. Jacksonville residents, who on the same day attended the 60th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famed “I Have A Dream” speech, reflected on the continuation of racist violence in Florida.
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in an aircraft crash in Australia during a training exercise
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says three Marines have died and 20 were injured when their aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed. Police say aircraft have been deployed to return the rest of the injured from the remote location. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires
In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows -- those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. The crash apparently killed everyone on board, presumably including Prigozhin. Suspicions arose that the Kremlin was behind the crash and that it was vengeance for the rebellion. The Kremlin denied it. Prigozhin's last weeks were overshadowed by questions over what the Kremlin had in store for him.
More than 600 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft struggle to control wildfires in Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries, backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters are battling three persistent major wildfires in Greece, two of which have been raging for days. A massive blaze in the country’s northeastern regions of Evros and Alexandroupolis, believed to have caused the deaths of 20 people, is burning for a ninth day. Another major wildfire was burning for days on the slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the northwestern fringes of the Greek capital, while a third started on Saturday on the Cycladic island of Andros and was still burning out of control Sunday.
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal agencies are scrambling to find measures to combat what experts call one of the harshest and most neglected effects of climate change in the U.S.: rising heat deaths and injuries of people who work in triple-digit temperatures. State and federal governments have long implemented federal procedures for environmental risks exacerbated by climate change, namely drought, flood and wildfires. But extreme heat protections for workers have generally lagged. Complicating attempts to address the issue is the absence of one national standard for measuring heat deaths in the U.S.
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida is bracing for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico is expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the state of emergency Saturday. It covers Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. The governor encouraged residents along the Gulf coast to begin their preparations. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and 90% chance overall. Right now, it would be Tropical Storm Idalia.
A gang in Haiti opens fire on a crowd of parishioners trying to rid the community of criminals
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang in Haiti has opened fire on a large group of parishioners led by a pastor as they marched through a community armed with machetes to rid the area of gang members. The attack Saturday was filmed in real time by journalists at the scene. Marie Yolène Gilles, director of human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, told The Associated Press that several people were killed and others injured. Hundreds of people from a local church marched through the suburb of Canaan. It is controlled by a gang led by a man identified only as “Jeff." It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed and injured in the attack.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote, officials say
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Authorities in Zimbabwe say President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final term. The Zimbabwe Election Commission announced late Saturday that Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes in the midweek election. Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa got 44%. The result will likely be scrutinized after election observers raised questions over the environment in the buildup to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Chamisa's supporters. The election had been due to be held on just Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.