Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance facing charges in the ex-president's classified documents case. Carlos De Oliveira didn't enter a plea Monday in Miami because he hasn't found a Florida-based attorney to represent him. De Oliveira is accused of scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage investigators wanted. De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta. De Oliveira faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators. He was ordered to turn over his passport and agree to pay $100,000 if he doesn’t appear in court. Arraignment is scheduled Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce.
Here's how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it's only halfway over
At about its halfway point, the record-breaking hot and extreme summer of 2023 is both unprecedented and unsurprising. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. Scientists say they've been talking about this for a long time but the really hot seawater worries them. And there’s no relief in sight. Forecasters predict a hotter than normal August and September. Records are being demolished. People are dying. Scientists say it's mostly climate change with a bit of El Nino. After a summer like this at least one expert wonders why the world continues to burn fossil fuels.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son. The judge says Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other.
Princeton University student pleads guilty to joining mob's attack on Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who was a Princeton University student when the FBI arrested him on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to joining a mob’s attack on police officers. Court records show that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence 22-year-old Larry Fife Giberson on Nov. 1. Giberson pleaded guilty on Monday to civil disorder, a felony charge. On Jan. 6, 2021, Giberson joined other rioters in a coordinated push against police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. Giberson was a Princeton undergraduate when he was arrested in March.
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is starting some studies to test possible treatments for long COVID. Millions of people are estimated to have the mysterious condition. The studies are small but each will tackle multiple possible therapies for things like brain fog, sleep disturbances and the theory that lingering virus may be at least partly to blame. The studies are part of the RECOVER project, which had to unravel what the most common and burdensome symptoms of long COVID are before doing studies.
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens' character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama. The choice ended months of thorny deliberations, but an Alabama lawmaker vowed to fight on. U.S. officials say Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. His view, however, was in contrast to Air Force leadership, which studied the issue at length and determined that moving to Huntsville, Alabama, was the right move.
Israel's full high court to hear petitions against judiciary law in September that spurred protests
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court says that a full panel of 15 justices would hear petitions in September against a contentious law that was passed last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and which has spurred mass protests. The court said Monday that a hearing concerning the law striking down the high court’s ability to annul government decisions considered “unreasonable” would take place Sept. 12 with a full bench of 15 justices. The Supreme Court typically hears cases with smaller panels, but appears to have opted for a full complement of judges in light of the highly delicate nature of the matter.
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — An Afghan branch of Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people at a pro-Taliban party’s election rally, in one of the region’s worst attacks in recent years. Islamic State in Khorasan Province made the claim in a statement posted on its Amaq website. It said the attacker detonated an explosive vest, and that the bombing in the northwestern town of Bajur was part of the group’s continuing war against forms of democracy it deems to be against Islam.
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here's what to know
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. Yellow shut down operations on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal, following the layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees on Friday. In an announcement early Monday, the Teamsters said that the union received legal notice confirming Yellow was ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy. The Associated Press reached out to Yellow for comment on Monday. No bankruptcy filings had gone live as of the early morning.
