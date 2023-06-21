Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. They said Wednesday that they're hoping underwater noises they've detected for two straight days might help narrow their search for the Titan. The vessel has five people onboard. Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain. Search crews need to pinpoint the vessel's location, reach it, and bring it to the surface. Some have estimated the vessel could run out of oxygen as soon as Thursday morning.
Ousted incumbents, key matchups set: Takeaways from Virginia's primary election
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A historic number of state lawmakers were ousted in this week’s Virginia primary, which featured about four dozen legislative races that set the parties’ slate of candidates for what will be a hard-fought general election. Every seat in both the House of Delegates and state Senate will be on the ballot in November in an election cycle that will determine how much of his legislative agenda Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin can achieve in his final two years in office. Virginia is currently politically divided, and its unusual off-year legislative elections have drawn outsized national attention as a possible barometer of voter sentiment heading into the next year’s midterm or presidential cycle.
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor's oldest son
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He's being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.
Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting Fox News' political combat show 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran television personality Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel's political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he calls it a “rocky ride” but also an exhilarating adventure. “The Five” is Fox's most popular show despite airing in the late afternoon and features four conservative and one liberal voice kicking around the issues of the day. Rivera has had some particularly contentious exchanges with fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld.
Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court. That's according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica, which also reported that the conservative jurist didn't disclose the trip on his financial disclosure that year. Alito flew to the fishing lodge aboard the private plane of billionaire Republican donor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court. Alito didn't recuse himself from participating in any of those cases. His accomodations at the lodge were paid for by another wealthy donor. Alito said ProPublica's report was misleading.
Gang slaughtered 46 women at Honduran prison with machetes, guns and flammable liquid, official says
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An official says that gang members inside a women’s prison in Honduras slaughtered 46 other women inmates by spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their calls and dousing them with flammable liquid. It was the worst atrocity at a women's prison in recent memory, something President Xiomara Castro called “monstrous.” Relatives said inmates at the facility had been threatened for weeks by members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang. An official said Wednesday the gang members armed themselves, brushed past guards and even carried their own locks, to shut their victims in and burn them to death. The fire left the walls of the cells blackened and beds reduced to twisted heaps of metal.
Movie review: Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy teen comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors. She plays a 32-year-old Montauk Uber driver who, desperate for money after her car is towed, is hired by the wealthy parents of a timid and sheltered 19-year-old to take his virginity before he heads off to Princeton. The basis of “No Hard Feelings,” all around, is fairly untenable, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It often feels like Lawrence has been inserted into the framework of a quite male coming-of-age rom-com/fantasy.
Biden calling China's leader a 'dictator' opens new rift just after Blinken's tensions-easing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” and China a country with “real economic difficulties” have drawn fast condemnation from China. It cracks open a new rift just after the two countries agreed to tentative steps to stabilize the relationship. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has condemned Biden’s unusually pointed comments as “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” The clash of words comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing on Monday that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low.
