Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — New England harbors and fishing villages are being emptied of boats as the region prepares for Hurricane Lee. The water-logged region is getting ready for tropical-storm-force wind gusts that will span an area more than 400 miles wide. That's concerning because the ground is saturated, and Maine is the nation's most heavily forested state, raising worries of widespread power outages. The storm remained a hurricane Friday afternoon with 80 mph winds. A tropical storm warning extended from Maine through Massachusetts, with powerful gusts forecast to arrive late in the day in southern New England. Maine and coastal Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are expected to see the brunt of the storm's remnants on Saturday.
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s Central Command has ordered interviews of roughly two dozen more service members who were at the Kabul airport when suicide bombers attacked during U.S. forces’ chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, as criticism persists that the deadly assault could have been stopped. The interviews, were triggered in part by assertions by at least one service member injured in the blast who said he was never interviewed about it and that he might have been able to stop the attackers. The additional interviews will likely be seized on by congressional critics, mostly Republican, as proof that the administration bungled the probe into the attack, in addition to mishandling the withdrawal.
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after 'inflammatory' public comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. A Trump spokesperson said prosecutors were “corruptly and cynically continuing to attempt to deprive President Trump of his First Amendment rights."
A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why
WASHINGTON (AP) — A felony case stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot appears to have been resolved in secret, with the man released from federal custody this week despite no public record of a conviction or sentencing. Pennsylvania resident Samuel Lazar was arrested in July 2021 and had been jailed since then on charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection. There's no public record of a conviction or a sentence in Lazar’s court docket. But the Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that Lazar was sentenced in March to 30 months behind bars for assaulting or resisting a federal officer. The Justice Department has refused to say why the case remains under wraps. Lazar's attorneys haven't responded to multiple Associated Press requests for comment.
The Texas Senate is deliberating at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate is deliberating over whether impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be removed from office. Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment over allegations that he abused his power as Texas’ top lawyer to protect a donor who was under FBI investigation. The three-term incumbent has denounced the impeachment as politically motivated. His future is in the hands of a Republican Senate majority that includes his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, although she will not have a vote in the verdict.
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities have limited access to the flooded coastal city of Derna to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives. Authorities warned Friday that waterborne disease and explosive ordnance that shifted during the early Monday flood could claim yet more lives. In the worst-affected areas of Derna, efforts to recover the dead and distribute aid have been plagued by confusion and a lack of resources. Libya’s two opposing governments, long divided by civil strife and war, have struggled to respond to the disaster.
Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for his inflated forms, has died at age 91
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world, has died. He was 91. Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning in Monaco of pneumonia complications. Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colorful form that was instantly recognizable. During his lifetime the artist attained global fame and influence, despite his humble origins, and his paintings were exhibited around the world, while his imposing bronze sculptures can be found in the parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals.
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has taken an unprecedented step in offering psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, to the public. The director of the state agency that regulates it says it's going well so far. Epic Healing Eugene is Oregon’s first licensed psilocybin “service center” and began providing doses to its first clients in June. It already has a waiting list of more than 3,000 names, including people seeking relief from depression, PTSD or end-of-life dread. No prescription or referral is needed, but proponents hope Oregon’s legalization will spark a revolution in mental health care across the nation.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
