Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and promises to defend Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation Saturday and vowed to defend the country and its people from an armed rebellion declared by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Putin said the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood” and vowed “tough actions” in response. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said. He said an armed rebellion at a time like this is a blow to Russia and to its people. Mercenary leader Yevgheny Prigozhin later denied allegations of betrayal and called his fighters patriots.
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now seeking a second term even as he fights federal charges, Donald Trump continues to shatter the norms of American politics. While the country has endured liars in the White House before, no president has ever scorned the truth as regularly as Trump, who continues to lie about his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. As the 2024 race heats up, the nation faces the prospects of another campaign marred by falsehoods and misinformation, and the not-impossible outcome that such a well-documented liar could be returned to the White House by an electorate that either believes Trump’s falsehoods, or doesn’t care.
US and Canada start the process of determining how the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
Authorities from the U.S. and Canada have begun the process of investigating the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion even as they grapple with questions of who will be responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead what is sure to be a complex investigation involving several countries. The National Transportation Safety Board said the Coast Guard will lead the investigation, but the Coast Guard has not confirmed that.
Want a climate-friendly flight? It's going to take a while and cost you more
Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades. The industry is counting on sustainable fuel to contribute heavily to its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But critics say airlines are greenwashing by taking credit for an alternative fuel that barely exists today. Because sustainable fuel costs more and is in low supply, plane tickets are likely to creep up in price, too.
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
BAMBER BRIDGE, England (AP) — The village of Bamber Bridge in northwestern England is marking the 80th anniversary of what’s now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge. When an all-Black U.S. Army regiment rolled into town during World War II, residents refused to accept the segregation ingrained in the U.S. military. But simmering tensions between Black soldiers and white military police exploded in June 1943 when a dispute outside a pub escalated into a night of violent confrontations. Now residents are telling the story of what happened that night and how it changed the treatment of Black soldiers in the United States.
Nearly 1/3 of the US homeless population lives in California. This veterinarian cares for the pets
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California veterinarian is caring for the pets of the state's homeless population. Dr. Kwane Stewart calls himself the Street Vet. He started caring for homeless pets nearly a decade ago after first helping a flea-infested dog outside a convenience store. He regularly walks into the heart of infamous Skid Row in Los Angeles in his work for his nonprofit, Project Street Vet. California is home to nearly a third of the country's homeless population. Advocacy group Pets of the Homeless says about 10% of homeless people nationally have pets. But Stewart believes that number is higher, and says his goal is to help as many of the pets as possible.
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. General Motors had partnered with an Iranian firm to build the sedans, selling them for two-and-a-half times the price in America at the zenith of the country’s oil wealth. Today, Khosro Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Seville. It’s a challenge that’s only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as Iran faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program.
'Rage giving' prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say
The windfall of donations that abortion access groups received following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago hasn't lasted. Reproductive health organizations and advocacy groups say one-time emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off this year. Naa Amissah-Hammond of Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice, says some major abortion access funders have shifted from organizations working in states now banning abortion to those where it remains legal. Women's health and foster care nonprofits also say they haven't seen increased support.
Long heritage of Native Hawaiian gender-fluidity showcased in Las Vegas drag show
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The concept of gender-fluidity -- or “mahu” -- has existed in Hawaii for hundreds of years and is the hallmark of a culture that allows space between the concepts of male and female. Now, as anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric inflames the country, Native Hawaiians are reminding modern generations of the respected place gender-fluidity holds in their culture while also making a foray into the national conversation about transgender rights. To raise awareness, Native Hawaiian drag queens performed in Las Vegas on Tuesday in a show called “Mahu Magic.” The drag show came on the sidelines of a Native Hawaiian convention and coincided with Pride month.
Mix of bravado and access to guns contribute to mass shootings by teens in St. Louis, other cities
CHICAGO (AP) — Recent high-profile mass shootings by young people underscore the deadly mix of teenage bravado, immaturity and growing access to high-powered guns that can kill faster and more efficiently than ever. Teens are among the suspects in a recent shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama that killed four. A former Chicago gang leader who now works to defuse conflicts, Rodney Phillips, says reaching for a gun is often the default for teens as quick to take offence as to pull a trigger. More powerful guns became more available starting in the 1980s, before which knives and low-caliber pistols were the weapons of choice. According to FBI data, around 90% of homicides in 2019 by teens between 15 and 17 involved firearms, up from around 60% in 1980.
