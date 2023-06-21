Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. A statement early Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be. However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those now lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning. Meanwhile, questions remain on how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.
China says Biden comments likening leader Xi to a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
BEIJING (AP) — China has called comments by President Joe Biden referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” The new clash of words comes just over a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday said Biden's comments at a fundraiser in California ‘go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity. It is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition.’
Pride and pain for Biden as his son Hunter reaches a plea deal after 5 years of investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had just six words to offer after his 53-year-old son Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is also likely to spare him time behind bars on a weapons charge. He said simply: “I’m very proud of my son.” That pride has been accompanied by pain, and for the president’s family, both have been on public display. Republicans have worked to use Hunter Biden’s actions — and his acknowledged struggle with addiction — as an anchor to try to drag down his father.
Controversial Virginia state senators, including 'pro-life' Democrat, ousted in primary election
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A handful of Virginia incumbents prevailed over challengers in a closely watched primary election. But two of the state’s most controversial political figures — Republican Sen. Amanda Chase and Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey — lost their party’s nomination Tuesday. Both parties and both General Assembly chambers had competitive contests on Tuesday, including in some of the swing districts that will help determine the balance of power come November. An unusually high number of sitting officeholders were also facing serious challenges in an election season that’s been upended by new political maps. Virginia's results are often closely watched for hints of voter sentiment heading into the following year’s midterm or presidential cycle.
Judge rules Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors violates US Constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody ruled Tuesday that the nation’s first ban on such care for children violates the U.S. Constitution. Moody in 2021 had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban while he considered the challenge to the measure. The law prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. It also prohibited doctors from referring patients elsewhere from such care. The ban had been widely criticized by medical groups.
With Trump under indictment, House GOP calls on Trump-era special counsel who studied Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump faces a federal indictment, House Republicans are using the report from a special counsel to renew their argument that federal law enforcement is tainted by political bias. John Durham recently completed his report on the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign and is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans who control the House say Durham found wrongdoing in federal law enforcement that needs to be fixed. At stake are surveillance powers that U.S. intelligence say are critical but expire at this year's end.
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Millions of Ethiopians were starved by a two-year war. Now, even after peace, they are going hungry again. That's after the discovery earlier this year of a massive theft of donated food aid in Ethiopia. It has led the United States and the United Nations to take the dramatic step of pausing the delivery of food aid to Ethiopia countrywide. U.S. officials say this may be the biggest theft of food aid on record anywhere in the world. The U.S. and U.N. are pressuring Ethiopia's government to give up its control of the aid delivery process and make reforms so aid can flow again.
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as the region rushed to prepare itself for an unusually early storm and the torrential rains that are forecast. Bret has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 18 mph on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pummel some eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday at near hurricane strength. A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbados.
Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
LONDON (AP) — Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. Or to have some communal fun. They stayed and celebrated at Stonehenge on Tuesday night and greeted sunrise on Wednesday which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. At dawn, the sun rose behind what is known as the Heel Stone in the northeast part of the horizon and the first rays shone into the heart of the stone circle. The sky was clear — not always the case during an English summer.
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
