Trump and DeSantis jab at each other on campaign trail in 1st dueling appearances as 2024 candidates
GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is keeping up a steady drumbeat of criticism of his chief rival Ron DeSantis. Trump on Thursday jumped immediately on remarks by the Florida governor on the campaign trail to try to highlight the former president's own strength as the leading GOP presidential candidate. Trump, appearing in Iowa as DeSantis campaigned in New Hampshire, made a point of telling about 200 members of a conservative club gathered at a Des Moines-area restaurant that they could ask him questions. That offer came not long after DeSantis snapped at an Associated Press reporter in New Hampshire who asked him why he didn’t take questions from voters at his events.
White House says Biden is 'fine' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes. Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail. He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt later tweeted, “He's fine.” Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by Biden and other speakers.
'Do I have regrets? ... Hell yeah,' says Davenport mayor after partial collapse of Iowa building
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A structural engineer report issued just days before an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed indicated a wall of the century-old structure was in imminent risk of crumbling. But neither the owner nor city officials warned residents of the danger days before the building partially collapsed. Officials in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport say three residents of the six-story building are missing. Officials also say there are no immediate plans to demolish what remains of the structure, which remains extremely unstable. The state’s search and rescue team, search dogs and cameras were used Thursday to continue combing the building for missing people.
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant. She says she then woke up at the comedian's home and witnessed him assaulting her friend. Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit. A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan has passed the Senate and now awaits an expected veto. The vote was 52-46, with support from two Democrats and one independent. The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House . Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Congressional Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to override a veto.
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. Said Joel at a news conference: “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.” The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as Joel said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.” In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency.
Preliminary hearing date set for man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl as supporters look on
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — An 84-year-old Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in three months. A judge set a hearing date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 for Andrew Lester in a brief hearing Thursday. Lester has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl in April. A group of Yarl's supporters filled the small courtroom for the hearing. A judge agreed earlier this week to a defense attorney request that documents in the case be sealed from the public.
Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets
DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with these apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday. The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, where the banks experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse. Money stored on a payment app is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with these payment apps, those funds may not be protected.
Jordan's crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s crown prince has married the scion of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world. Massive crowds gathered in a mood of excitement across the kingdom, as the young Hashemite royal was presented to a global audience. The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, has drawn a star-studded list headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate. But it also holds deep significance for the region. It emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability and refreshes the monarchy’s image after a bitter palace feud. It also could even help Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbor, Saudi Arabia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.