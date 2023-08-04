Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's growing naval capabilities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its sea drones have struck a major Russian port and damaged a warship. The attack underlined Kyiv's growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict. The Black Sea port hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometers east of Crimea, where Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack.
Pence seizes on Trump's latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment. The shirts and hats featured the phrase “Too Honest” — a reference to Trump's response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence’s decision to seize on the words marks a notable change in tone for a usually cautious candidate who has so far struggled to break through in a primary dominated by his former boss. Pence has moved to criticize Trump more aggressively, casting himself as the person who stood up to Trump, averting catastrophe.
Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday that she was 34-year-old Karen Vergata. She had previously been known to the public as “Jane Doe No. 7.” She disappeared around Valentine's Day 1996 and was living in Manhattan. Some of her remains were first discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were later found near Gilgo Beach in 2011.
How 6 Mississippi officers tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to a racist assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker. A roughly 90-minute period of terror began late on Jan. 24 after a white neighbor called a Rankin County Deputy and complained two Black men were staying with a white woman. A rogue group of deputies who called themselves “The Goon Squad” burst into the home without a warrant and abused the men before shooting Jenkins. Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says the trauma of the case “is magnified because the misconduct was fueled by racial bias and hatred.”
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated. The extremism charges are related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. The 47-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. He has exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which denied involvement.
No college psychology credit for Florida high schoolers after clash over teaching about gender
MIAMI (AP) — The College Board says schools in Florida should not offer its Advanced Placement course in psychology to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. The call to shelve the course marks the College Board's latest clash with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has pushed to regulate how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender. Florida’s Department of Education rejected the assertion that it had banned the course. Under an expanded Florida law, lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity are banned in most cases.
Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected. But a steady market suggests US may avoid recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink
The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, according to four people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference and the schools in the Pacific Northwest were finalizing an official agreement and announcement. The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents need to officially approve any moves. When that's done, they would become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast.
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire again erupted at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead. The reenactment Friday by ballistics experts using live bullets fired into a safety device is part of a lawsuit by the victims’ families and the wounded that accuses the Broward County deputy assigned to the school of failing in his duty to protect them and their loved ones. Earlier in the day, nine members of Congress toured the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls where the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre happened. The school building has remained locked behind a chain-link fence for use in last year's trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz.
