AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Election count shows Turkey's Erdogan may go to a presidential election runoff
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Voter support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the majority required to win reelection outright. The latest numbers mean a runoff presidential election in two weeks is more likely. With almost 95% of ballot boxes counted, unofficial returns had Erdogan with 49.6% of the vote, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. His main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 44.7%. Meanwhile, the opposition-leaning Anka news agency reported that Erdogan had 49% and Kilicdaroglu 45%. If neither candidate secures more than half of the vote, the two will compete in a run-off May 28 runoff. Turkey’s election authority said it wouldn't make the results public until the count was finalized.
Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo, New York, has paused to mark one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three victims at a supermarket. Mayor Byron Brown led a moment of silence outside of the Tops Friendly Market on the city's east side Sunday. A bell chimed 13 times to remember the victims. In the year since the shooting, victims' relatives have appeared before Congress to address white supremacy and gun reform. Others have sought to combat food insecurity that worsened when the neighborhood’s only grocery store was closed for two months. The gunman is imprisoned for life.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces. In a tweet on his arrival, Zelenskyy said: “With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.” France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday.
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has been rediscovered in a Rhode Island church. The artwork is stirring questions about race, the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. Experts say the window installed in 1878 in the long-closed St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren is one of the earliest public examples of Christ portrayed as a person of color. It also shows Christ interacting with women as equals. An architect turning the church into a private home hopes the window can be put on display in a museum.
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The municipality of La Paz, Bolivia, is using a small fleet of tiny electric cars to bring doctors to patients' homes living in the suburbs of the capital city. The cars, which are the size of a golf cart and shaped like a box, move no faster than 35 mph and can travel 50 miles before a recharge. They are manufactured by Quantum Motors, the sole producer of EVs in the South American country. But while the company hopes to bring electric vehicles to the masses, they have sold only 350 units in the four years since they launched. In Bolivia, cheap, subsidized gasoline is the norm, even though the country has the world’s largest reserves of lithium —a key component in vehicle batteries.
‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family's journey to the US
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — When Luis López was lost in Panama's Darien Gap last year with his pregnant wife, their two children and her grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them. Now safe in El Paso, Texas, after fleeing Venezuela and hosted by a Catholic bishop, the family awaits his sister and mother. The two women also fled the country and crossed through the jungle, but with the end of U.S. pandemic-era asylum regulations and new migration rules looming over them. Despite that uncertainty, thousands like them are doing the same: fleeing poverty, violence and political persecution in their countries.
How Barcelona won its 1st Spanish league title since Messi’s traumatic exit
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s risky bet to mortgage the club’s future has paid off with its first Spanish league title in four years. It was also its first major title since Lionel Messi left the financially distressed club two years ago. Last summer Barcelona sold off some future television revenues and other assets for the cash needed to sign Robert Lewandowski and several other players. Lewandowski fit right in and has led the league's scoring charts to help keep Barcelona well ahead of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. But the offseason promises to be difficult with Barcelona still facing financial difficulties while hoping that Messi could decide to come back.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
Women who have lost their mothers say grief tends to resurface during life’s milestones and on holidays like Mother’s Day. There are many kinds of support today for children and adults who have lost parents. There are summer camps for motherless girls, and podcasts devoted to the loss of a parent. The internet has helped connect people who are grieving. And there are lots of support groups online and in person. Experts say it's part of a change in the way society treats grief today. The current understanding is that grief should be talked about and shared and can last a long time.
