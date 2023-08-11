Devastation comes to light as Maui residents slowly return to charred remains of historic town
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Stunned residents are slowly returning to what's left of a historic Maui town that was destroyed by this week's wildfires. The fires on the island have killed at least 55 people, and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned that the toll could yet rise. Associated Press journalists witnessed the destruction in Lahaina on Friday. The tourism destination was mostly destroyed by the blaze, including in the heart of downtown, where nearly every building was flattened. The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami that killed 61 people. Many survivors of the fire said in interviews they did not receive a warning that gave them enough time to flee.
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son. Garland said Friday he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, as the special counsel. Weiss has been looking into the financial dealings of President Joe Biden’s son. It raises fresh questions about a case that was all but closed last month. It also comes amid unprecedented Justice Department indictments into former President Donald Trump, who’s Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year's election. Hunter Biden’s attorney Chris Clark says little has changed about their understanding of the situation, and he expects a “fair resolution.”
The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probe of Hunter Biden is bringing renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in history. On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped David Weiss to oversee the department’s investigation. Weiss is the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son. A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility.
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is warning that there are limits on what the former president can publicly say about evidence in the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin heard arguments Friday on how to structure a protective order that would prevent a public airing of all the evidence turned over by prosecutors. But she also used the forum to address the case’s unprecedented mix of legal and political concerns. Chutkan stressed that political considerations wouldn’t guide her decisions.
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the order Friday, saying there was probable cause that Bankman-Fried had tried to tamper with two key witnesses against him and maybe others. Bankman-Fried was taken from a courtroom in handcuffs. Prosecutors had pushed for his incarceration. His lawyers insisted he shouldn't be jailed for trying to protect his reputation. The 31-year-old onetime crypto whiz had been living at his parent's California home since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He was staying at home to comply with a $250 million bail package severely restricting his internet and phone usage.
What's behind the tentative US-Iran agreement involving prisoners and frozen funds
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement that will eventually set free five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the U.S. after billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets are transferred from banks in South Korea to Qatar. The complex, multi-country deal was announced on Thursday when Iran moved four of the five Americans from prison to house arrest. Details of the money transfer, the timing of its completion and the ultimate release of both the American and Iranian prisoners remain unclear. However, U.S. and Iranian officials say they believe the agreement could be complete by mid- to late-September.
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy. ECOWAS said it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. The announcement came hours after two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had said they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention. It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries would contribute to it. It would likely comprise some 5,000 troops, mostly led by Nigeria, and could be ready within weeks.
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way
CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is dismissing concerns about his latest staffing shakeup as he returns to Iowa in the midst of a weekslong campaign reset. The Florida governor has declined to talk about the two rounds of campaign layoffs he made recently in response to unexpected fundraising troubles. Whether DeSantis acknowledges his challenges or not, the threats remain. Five months before the first votes are cast in Iowa’s opening presidential primary contest, a growing chorus of Republican would-be supporters is questioning DeSantis’ core “anti-woke” message and his political instincts. And new signs of tension have emerged between DeSantis’ formal campaign and an allied super PAC.
California judge who's charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California judge accused of killing his wife had texted his court clerk and bailiff afterward to say he had shot her. A court filing seeking new bail conditions for Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson says his text said: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.” He was charged Friday with murder. Authorities say 47 weapons were seized from his home and one registered to him is missing. Prosecutors say Ferguson shot his wife after arguing at a restaurant on Aug. 3 and returning home. Ferguson's lawyers say it was an accident.
Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville school district officials say an overhaul of bus routes created too steep a learning curve for the system. The logistical meltdown forced classes to be canceled for two days this week as district officials tried to untangle the mess. Parents are outraged and state legislators are calling for changes. The Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent said Friday it could take until the middle of next week to fix the problems enough to resume classes. The overhauled plan caused some children to arrive home hours late Wednesday, the first day of the new school term.
