Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III lives in a palace, travels in a chauffeur-driven Bentley and is one of Britain’s richest men, but he's similar to many of his subjects in one very basic way. His family life is very complicated. There’s a second wife, an embarrassing brother, and an angry son and daughter-in-law, all with allies who aren’t shy about whispering family secrets in the ears of friendly reporters. Charles will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new king’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are attending.
Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip’s execution in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared. Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip didn't get a fair trial. An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip’s conviction. The state’s pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him clemency. The high court on Friday put the execution on hold while it reviews the case.
No love lost between Russian military and Wagner mercenaries
A threat by the leader of private Russian military company Wagner to withdraw his fighters from the battle to seize a city in eastern Ukraine is another flareup in his dispute with Russia’s regular military over credit and tactics. Millionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin has led the push to jump-start Russia’s stalemated offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province. He threatened on Friday to pull out his soldiers from the city of Bakhmut next week, citing high casualties and ammunition shortages. Russia’s nine-month campaign to take Bakhmut has made the city the focus of the war’s longest battle. Ferocious house-to house fighting there has produced some of the bloodiest encounters since Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
Man gets 14 years in 1/6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
States add laws on pronouns, sports for transgender students
Republican-controlled states across the U.S. are adding restrictions on how schools should handle transgender students. Indiana's governor this week signed a law that will require schools to notify parents when children request a name or pronoun change. It's causing worries that students will be outed to their families and erode trust between students and teachers. But proponents say parents need to know. Over the past few years, Republican legislatures have been passing and GOP governors have mostly been signing other bills restricting what transgender students can do. Transgender girls are increasingly being kept off girls sports teams and out of girls bathrooms.
Column: Stench of death hangs over the Kentucky Derby
AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says the stench of death hangs over this year's Kentucky Derby and its magnificent athletes. Four horses perished in the past week at Churchill Downs. That raises troubling questions about the sport of kings ahead of the 149th run for the roses. Newberry asks: If this can happen at the world’s most famous track, how safe can the sport be? And what is the interest in making changes to protect the horses?
Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said in an apology posted this week on her website that she claimed an identity as a woman of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent. Hoover has been facing pressure to resign her position since last year when she first acknowledged she had never confirmed her Indigenous roots but had benefited from programs and funding meant for Native scholars.
It's Cornell for New Orleans student with $10M in offers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans student who had his choice among 149 colleges and universities making scholarship offers that totaled more than $10 million has made his decision: Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, a senior at the International High School of New Orleans, said Friday he will attend Cornell University. Barnes, who earned a 4.98 grade point average while earning enough high school credits to become a senior at 16, also has 27 college credits earned in a dual enrollment program with Southern University of New Orleans. He graduates May 24 from his college prep charter school. He plans to study computer science at Cornell and has said he may later attend law school.
