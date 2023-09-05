North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang recently and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia. She said the U.S. has information that Kim "expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the week-long Burning Man fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
The next presidential campaign is coming into focus. It might look a lot like the last one
NEW YORK (AP) — The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination. But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability. Donald Trump dominates the Republican primary. Trump's strength comes despite — or perhaps because of — multiple criminal indictments threatening to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country. President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent faces token opposition for the Democratic nomination. Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.
The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin in the Texas Senate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a political reckoning of years of alleged corruption that could lead to his permanent ouster from office. The trial begins Tuesday. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The historic proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account for alleged wrongdoing.
An orangutan, chirping birds and a waterfall at ASEAN venue contrast to Jakarta's pollution outside
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia will welcome the leaders of fellow Asian countries with a captivating jungle scene of a two-story waterfall, chirping birds, wild orchids and even an orangutan in a tree. The make-believe wilderness is set up in a convention center lobby in the crowded and polluted capital, hundreds of miles from Indonesia's nearest jungle. The scene will be the opening icebreaker when President Joko Widodo welcomes leaders to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Government officials told The Associated Press that Indonesia wanted to highlight ASEAN’s urgent call for environmental protection and the need to shift to greener energy sources.
A half-century after Gen. Augusto Pinochet's coup, some in Chile remember the dictatorship fondly
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The world remembers Gen. Augusto Pinochet as the dictator whose regime tortured, killed and disappeared 3,065 people in the name of fighting communism. But as their country marks the 50th anniversary Monday of the coup that brought Pinochet to power for almost 17 years, many don’t see it as a dark day in their country’s history. Amid a weak economy and a surge in violent crime, recent polls show that many Chileans don’t think human rights are as much of a priority. Many are grappling with what they see as Pinochet’s complicated legacy at a time when a large number have told pollsters they are losing faith in democracy.
Cluster munition deaths in Ukraine pass Syria, fueling rise in a weapon the world has tried to ban
AIN SHEEB, Syria (AP) — More than 300 people were killed by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of deaths from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade. That's according to the Cluster Munition Coalition’s annual report. In Syria, civilians still regularly fall victim to the scattered remnants from cluster strike attacks from years before. Often it is children who are maimed or killed when they unknowingly pick up the ordnance. The world has sought to ban cluster weapons, but Syria, Russia, Ukraine and the United States — which has said it will start supplying them to Ukraine — remain holdouts.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden's results negative so far
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, while the president has returned to the White House.,
As sports betting spikes, help for problem gamblers expands in some states
When the NFL season kicks off, Kentucky residents will be able to legally bet on games for the first time. When they do, they also will be funding the state's first-ever program for people with gambling problems. Nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. State funding for problem gambling services generally has not kept pace — averaging just 38 cents per capita. But more states, like Kentucky, are requiring at least a portion of their sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the 1997 ska-fueled debut “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
