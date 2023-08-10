Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui is revealing a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battle the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in five years. Aerial footage showed whole sections of the historic town of Lahaina have been reduced to gray ash, including on Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. Smoking heaps of rubble lay piled high next to the waterfront in the town, which dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island’s west side. The death toll could rise, as emergency personnel get to areas they couldn't previously reach.
Russia's military push on the eastern front prompts Ukraine to evacuate thousands of civilians
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages in the Kupiansk district of Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. That is where Russian forces reportedly are making a concerted effort to punch through the front line. The local military administration described Thursday's evacuation order as mandatory but said people could stay if they signed a document stating they would do so at their own risk. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the previous day that “the intensity of combat and enemy shelling is high” in the area. As Ukraine has pursued a slow-moving counteroffensive in recent weeks, Russian forces have struck back in some areas.
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the Washington case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. If U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agrees with the date prosecutors proposed Thursday, the case against Trump would open right before the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which was fueled by Trump’s election lies. He reacted angrily to the proposed trial date on his Truth Social platform, and defense attorneys have suggested they’ll try slowing things down. Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and he has pleaded not guilty.
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices on Thursday agreed to a Biden administration request to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed. The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion. But a key component of the agreement would shield them from lawsuits.
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest. That's what U.S. and Iranian officials along with a U.S.-based lawyer said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington. Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. The White House and State Department also confirmed the transfer after U.S.-based lawyer Jared Genser acknowledged the move, identifying three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz. Neither Genser nor the U.S. officials identified the fourth and fifth detainees.
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military intervention
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press. Representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week, the officials confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity. Bazoum, who was deposed last month says he is being held hostage at his residence. Meanwhile, the regional ECOWAS bloc says it has directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger. However, it gave no details about the make-up, location or proposed date of deployment for any force.
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year. It's another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces. The requested package also includes $12 billion to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico. The overall price tag of $40 billion may be too much for Republicans who are fighting to slash, not raise, federal outlays.
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
NEW YORK (AP) — About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That's according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year. But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters' book is due out on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters says he talked him out of it. Mickelson said in a statement Thursday that he never bet on the Ryder Cup. Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.
