France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
PARIS (AP) — France's Interior Ministry says that 1,311 people were arrested around the country during a fourth night of riots triggered by the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old by police. The government deployed 45,000 police around the country to try to quell violence. Overnight young protesters clashed with police and set some 2,500 fires and ransacked stores. The funeral ceremony for Nahel began Saturday with a visitation to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial. He was killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd. Despite the differences between the two countries' cultures, police forces and communities, the shooting in France and the outcry that erupted there this week laid bare how the U.S. is not alone in its struggles with systemic racism and police brutality. The teen was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday. Video showed an officer firing once through the windshield as the driver pulled forward.
The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term. The justices this week killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts, ended affirmative action in higher education and issued a major decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered important issues involving voting rights and religion. The court will next meet in the fall to resume hearing cases.
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said. The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told The Associated Press. The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and asked Kenyans to donate blood. It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts.
As if air travel isn't hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Airline passengers dealing with weather delays could face a new source of disruptions this weekend. Wireless providers plan to power up new 5G systems near major airports on Saturday. Most U.S. airlines say they have retrofitted their planes to protect them against interference from the 5G signals. However, Delta Air Lines has 190 planes that have not been retrofitted, most of them smaller Airbus jets. Delta says it will schedule those planes to avoid flying into airports where fog or low clouds are expected.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change. They say as the world warms and weather gets more extreme, America will see nastier bouts of drought that lead to wildfires and then cause billowing and deadly smoke. The amount of land burned in the United States and Canada has more than tripled since the 1980s. One study estimates that globally more than 600,000 people per year die from wildfire smoke. Scientists warn against calling this a new normal because it's not going to stay this way. It's the new abnormal.
Morning-after pill vending machines gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe
SEATTLE (AP) — Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine. It's stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill. Such machines are increasingly popular on college campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. Advocates say there are there are now 39 universities in 17 states with the machines. At least 20 more are considering them. It's part of a push on college campuses to ensure emergency contraceptives are cheap, discreet and widely available, as some states enact abortion bans and others look to enshrine protections.
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort. Biden said his administration had already begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create a debt-relief plan that will be implemented in coming months. In the meantime, since student loan payment requirements are to resume in the fall, his administration said it would create an “on ramp” to repayment and implement ways to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.
Judge allows nearly all of North Carolina's revised 12-week abortion law to take effect
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked temporarily a small portion of North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions from taking effect this weekend. But remaining provisions set to take effect on Saturday will begin as scheduled. They include a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy with new exceptions. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued a temporary restraining order halting a rule stating a physician must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before conducting a medication abortion. Violating that rule could have resulted in criminal penalties for doctors. Before Saturday, North Carolina has had a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks.
