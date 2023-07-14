Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island architect has been arrested in connection with three of the long-unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. Fifty-nine-year-old Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty to three murder charges on Friday. He's lived since childhood across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found a decade ago. As crime lab investigators searched his home in Massapequa, Heuermann was denied bail in state court in Riverhead. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea, saying Heuermann told him, “I didn't do this.” Authorities say they matched his DNA from a discarded pizza crust to genetic material found on the women's remains.
Hollywood's actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here's why and what happens next
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry. Unionized actors, who begin picketing Friday, say the studios and streaming services who hire them did not even come close to meeting their needs on issues like the use of artificial intelligence and better pay after more than a month of talks. While on strike, actors will not be able to make any promotional appearances or attend premieres. Nor can they partake in any actors' aspects of production, including rehearsals or voiceovers.
Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been signed into law as a judge considers abortion advocates’ plea to put the restrictions on hold. The new legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. That’s a dramatic shift for Iowa women; until Friday, abortion had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The court hearing for the request to block the law ended Friday with the judge saying a decision may be made next week.
A wave of political turbulence is rolling through Guatemala and other Central American countries
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Central America is experiencing a wave of unrest that is remarkable even for a region whose history is riddled with turbulence. Guatemala is locked in the most troubled presidential election in the country's history. Meanwhile, El Salvador has been transformed by the sweeping anti-gang policies of a Bitcoin-backing president, and Nicaragua is buckling under one of the harshest crackdowns on dissent in a country long held under the thumb of dictatorship. Honduras' president is losing popularity after failing to fulfill her promises to tackle corruption, inequality and poverty; and homicides are soaring in Costa Rica as the nation has become a base for drug traffickers.
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia's highest court to prevent the district attorney who’s been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him. And Trump's team wants the court to throw out a special grand jury report that’s part of the investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether the Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia. Trump’s Georgia legal team on Friday filed petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court.
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. The organization announced Friday that the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate will be celebrated this weekend at the coalition's annual convention. A successor will also be introduced during the event. Jackson is 81 and has remained active in civil rights in recent years despite health setbacks. The coalition for years has held voter registration drives in communities of color and encourages corporations to hire more minorities. Jackson announced in 2017 that he had begun outpatient care for Parkinson’s disease two years earlier.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the chance to keep serving as single unit under the same commander. Putin met with them after the group’s abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. Putin made his remarks to the business daily Kommersant which published the story Friday. Putin was describing a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including company head Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 29. He said he talked to them about their actions in Ukraine, their June 23-24 mutiny, and he offered them various options for future service.
House Republicans push through defense bill limiting abortion access and halting diversity efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping defense bill that provides a pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care. Democrats voted against the package, which had sailed out of the House Armed Services Committee on an almost unanimous vote weeks ago before being loaded with the GOP priorities during a heated late-night floor debate this week. The final vote was 219-210, with four Democrats siding with the GOP and four Republicans opposed. The bill, as written, is expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-majority Senate.
Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily paused a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts. Biden administration lawyers had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. Doughty himself had rejected a request to put his order on hold pending appeal. On Friday, the appeals court issued what it called an “administrative stay” pending further orders. It said arguments in the case will be scheduled soon.
How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley's death in January at age 54. The autopsy report shows she had a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that formed in her intestine. It's a known but rare risk of bariatric surgeries. About 263,000 bariatric surgeries were done in 2021. Major complications can occur in about 4% of cases, and deaths are more rare. Experts say the operations are generally safe.
