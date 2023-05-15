Trump claimed the Durham probe would uncover the 'crime of the century.' Here's what it really found
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism for the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce.
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude evidence. Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case. Willis argued in a motion Monday that motion is without merit and should be denied or dismissed.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and that the victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence,” injuring his outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Authorities say at least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the 18-year-old suspect. Farmington Police Department said on Facebook that shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in or near a park in the city, which is home to about 50,000 people and serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation. Police say at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. They also say two officers, including a local officer and a State Police officer, were wounded and are in stable condition at a hospital.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's prime minister says an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six people. Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understands there are likely to be more casualties in the fire in Wellington. Police said they don’t yet have an exact count of the number dead, although they believe it’s fewer than 10 people. Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m. Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for. “This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a consultant for Rudy Giuliani alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a legal complaint filed Monday in New York. Giuliani “vehemently” denied the allegations through a spokesperson. His lawyer had also previously denied that Dunphy ever worked for Giuliani.
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two Republicans and an Independent in the Oregon Senate are now disqualified from reelection as a walkout has stalled hundreds of bills and triggered a constitutional amendment aimed at stopping the boycotts. Republicans and an independent senator in the Democrat-controlled Oregon Senate stretched the walkout to 10 days. The three affected senators had each accumulated 10 unexcused absences, making them ineligible to serving in their legislature for their districts’ next terms under a ballot measure passed overwhelming by voters last year. It is now written into the state Constitution.
Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A historical marker in New Hampshire dedicated to a feminist and labor activist who also led the Communist Party has been removed just two weeks after it was unveiled. The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she was born in 1890. But it quickly drew criticism from two Republican members of the governor's Executive Council. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says all policies and guidelines were followed in removing the controversial marker on Monday. But supporters of the sign accuse the state of violating its own rules in taking it down.
Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest. Police say an officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town on the state's Eastern Plains. Officials say he showed signs of being drunk and ran when asked how much he had had to drink. He was arrested on suspicion of charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.
MLB's new pitch clock may be leading to more blown saves
NEW YORK (AP) — The pitch clock has sped up baseball as hoped, and it might be leading to more exciting endings, too. A quarter of the way through Major League Baseball’s first season with the pitch timer, relief pitchers seem to be bearing the most stress from it, with save conversions dropping to 61.4% from 67.8% at a similar point last season. The save percentage is near the bottom range of the past decade, which averaged 65.1%, MLB said Monday. The high was 70% in 2015 and the low 61% in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Pitchers say the stress of the late innings has become more difficult to process with the pitch clock.
